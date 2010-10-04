Trending
Brands

Don't drown in data, surf it

By Mobile phones  

Sponsored: The tools and talent that can make data dance

Deep Zoom can produce amazing interactive experiences, such as Deep Zoom Kylie

This is a sponsored article in association with Microsoft.

One of the problems of living in the Information Age is that, well, there's too much information.

Government departments are publishing data like never before, archived material is being made public for the first time and Internet users are posting and publishing in incredible quantities.

It's not just one kind of data, either: there are photos and video clips, statistics and essays, opinion and analysis. So how can we make sense of it all?

Read more...

See more Mobile phones news