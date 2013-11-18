Attention students: You can now sign-up for 1 year of free Sprint coverage

Parents, commence your sighs of relief. Sprint and Best Buy have wrapped your student's holiday gift in a neat shiny bow.

The retailer and carrier are running a student-only promo for 12 months of free talk, text and 1GB of data. The offer applies to qualifying students who are actively enrolled in K-12, university or an accredited program and who sign-up for an Unlimited, My Way plan.

The deal, which ends January 1, 2014, is only available at Best Buy stores. The not-so-small catch is that data will be capped at 1GB. After that, students can upgrade to unlimited data for $10/month more (plus a $36 activation fee). Those who don't get the extra data will have to cough up overage charges.

