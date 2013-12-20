Android founder admits iPhone really did change everything

Former Android developer Chris DeSalvo has revealed that Steve Jobs' announcement for the first iPhone meant that Google had "to start over" after two years of development on Android.

At the time of Apple's presentation Andy Rubin, director of the Android team, was in a car on the way to Las Vegas for a meeting.

When the news hit he ordered the driver to pull over so he could watch the rest of the webcast, and turned to a colleague to exclaim "Holy crap, I guess we're not going to ship that phone" - referring to a BlackBerry-like handset Google had in the works.

DeSalvo manages to sum up the feelings of pretty much everyone at Google that day: "As a consumer I was blown away. I wanted one immediately. But as a Google engineer, I thought 'We're going to have to start over'."

