Americans have no shame when it comes to using smartphones

It's pretty obvious that smartphones are rarely used to actually call people. Instead they've become gizmos we can hide behind to use whenever, wherever. It can be a great when we're feeling antisocial, but there are definitely some cases where it's a little off-putting.

LG commissioned Kelton, a research company, to conduct a national survey about when and where Americans use their smartphones.

The survey found that 48% of smartphone owners are comfortable using their devices in places of worship, 75% of smartphone owners wouldn't mind using their phones in a public restroom and between 62-58% of people use phones while spending quality time with family and friends. Twenty-eight percent say they'll whip out a phone on a date.

Though the results aren't all that surprising, they certainly solidify the fact that we need to cut our smartphone umbilical cords every once in awhile, don't you think?

