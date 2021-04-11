Persona 5 Strikers leads this weekend's Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy

While it's been out for over a year now, Persona 5 Strikers has always held on to its MSRP. However, Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals are offering the crossover for just $39.99 this weekend, an excellent $20 saving. That's not all, though, we're seeing plenty of Nintendo Switch game deals up for grabs right now - many of which offering rare discounts on titles that, like Strikers, have been sitting at MSRP for much of their lives so far.

From Super Mario Odyssey to Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, you'll find a mix of first and third-party releases here. However, particular attention should be paid to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which is seeing one of its first Nintendo Switch discounts so far. The Ubisoft open world adventure is down to $29.99 this weekend, a $30 improvement on its $59.99 regular price.

If you're looking to get moving, though, you can also save $10 on Ring Fit Adventure, now just $69.99, the at-home workout hit that proved too popular for stock to keep up with over the course of 2020.

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch deals just below, but hurry because we're getting towards the end of Best Buy's 3-day sale now.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap Nintendo Switch game deals in your region.

Persona 5 Strikers: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Persona 5 Strikers hasn't seen too many discounts since release last year, usually sticking close to that $59.99 MSRP. However, you'll find an excellent $20 discount at Best Buy right now, offering up the crossover hit for just $39.99.

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Grab both Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Assasssin's Creed Rogue for $19.99 at Best Buy this weekend. That's an excellent price on two Triple-A games, even if we have seen this discount a few times before this weekend.

View Deal

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Immortals: Fenyx Rising has seen a few price drops on PS5, but so far Nintendo Switch deals haven't discounted this particular title too heavily. However, Best Buy is offering a $29.99 sales price on the Ubisoft open world adventure this weekend, with a fantastic $30 discount.

View Deal

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze may have been out for a while, but that $59.99 MSRP has held strong. This $15 discount has appeared a few times in recent months, but you've got another chance to score a saving on this bananas platformer this weekend.

View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Launching with the console itself, Super Mario Odyssey is another Nintendo first party title that has clung onto its MSRP for a few years now. This $10 discount has only been appearing over the last year, so while no longer a rare saving it's a solid saving on a canon title.

View Deal

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure was out of stock for most of last year, however now we not only have regular inventory but also a $10 saving. The at-home workout game has players completing various exercises through an RPG adventure using the Ring-Con and leg strap accessories.

View Deal

We're also rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle sales, as well as plenty more cheap game deals across a range of platforms as well. If you're looking for some multiplayer action, check out the latest Nintendo Switch Online membership prices as well.