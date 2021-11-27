PC gaming on a budget is possible thanks to these Black Friday deals

Let's face it, PC gaming can seem intimidating. The hardware is generally expensive and complicated and for someone just looking to get into PC gaming, or if you want to buy someone a gaming PC as a gift but don't have a whole lot of money, you might think that even the best Black Friday PC gaming deal will be out of reach.

You'd be wrong though, since the best budget gaming PCs often have the best Black Friday deals going, like this HP Pavilion gaming PC for just $549 over at HP, or this ABS Challenger over at Newegg for $899. Even Dell has a great XPS desktop for $999 that comes with all the hardware needed to jump right into the best PC games out there.

So no matter what your budget, there's a gaming PC out there that will get you into the game without dropping a ton of cash this Black Friday, and we've gone and rounded up some of the best gaming PCs on sale for less than $1,000 so you can find the right gaming PC for your budget.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best budget gaming PC Black Friday deals

$799.99 HP Pavilion gaming PC, Intel i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $799.99 $599.99 at HP

Save $200 - It's not every day you come across a solid budget gaming PC for less than $600, thanks to the Intel Core i5-10400F processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 Super graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can also tweak the specs at HP's site to your liking and still save big.

$649.99 HP Pavilion gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 3, AMD Radeon RX 5500, 8GB, 256GB SSD | $649.99 $599.99 at HP

Save $200 - HP hasn't forgotten about all the AMD fans out there, and you can grab this AMD Ryzen 3 5300G-powered gaming PC with AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for under $600 this Black Friday.

$1,099 HP Omen 25L, Intel i7, GTX 1650, 8GB, 256GB | $1,099 $799 at HP

Save $300 - Get a great expandable budget gaming PC this Black Friday with the Omen 25L over at HP. With decent specs to get you started for just under $800, you'll have the room to build on this system down the road if you want better specs.

$1,099 ABS Challenger Gaming PC, Intel i5, Nvidia GTX 1650, 16GB, 512GB | $1,099 $899 at Newegg

Save $200 - If you're looking for some solid gaming performance for under $1,000, then this ABS gaming PC will get the job done and then some. With an Intel i5-10400F processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, you'll get fantastic 1080p gaming for years to come, with room to expand in the future is you want to beef up the specs.

CyberPowerPC gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 5, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, 8GB, 500GB | $1,149 CyberPowerPC gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 5, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, 8GB, 500GB | $1,149 $999 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Getting a gaming PC with a Radeon RX 6600XT for less than $1,000 is a rare feat, making this CyberPowerPC one of the better Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen.

$1,069 Lenovo Legion 5i gaming PC, Intel i5, Nvidia GTX 1660 Super, 8GB, 256GB + 1TB | $1,069 $999 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Powered by the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor, this Lenovo gaming PC's GTX 1660 Super graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD with secondary 1TB HDD will deliver solid gaming performance at a great price.

$1,249 Dell XPS Special Edition Desktop PC, Intel i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Super, 16GB, 256GB + 1TB | $1,249 $999 at Dell

Save $250 - No, this Dell XPS Special Edition desktop doesn't have all the twinkly lights of a proper gaming PC, but under the hood it has an Intel i7-11700 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 Super graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a lightning fast 256GB NVMe SSD with a secondary 1TB HDD – in other words, all you'll need to get some solid gaming performance.

