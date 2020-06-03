Our cheap gaming laptop deal of the week is this Dell G3 15 with a $300 price cut

If you're on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop deal, check out this Dell G3 15 for $849.99 (was $1,149.99) over at the official Dell store, it's going for $300 less right now.

This gaming laptop deal is a great start for anyone dipping their toes into the world of enthusiast PC gaming for the first time, or even for someone simply looking to upgrade their old rig. It comes equipped with a 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD - really respectable specs for the money. Sure, the i5-9300H isn't cutting edge, but it's is still a quad-core processor that's capable of clock speeds of up to 4.1 GHz, and the excellent graphics card and expansive SSD are really exceptional at this price point.

The 15.6-inch screen is capable of rendering resolutions of up to 1920 x 1080, where you'll get good performance on relatively high settings on most modern games. The 512GB SSD is also a fantastic bonus here, as it'll future proof you somewhat in regards to the ever-expanding disk spaces needed for those new releases.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop deal or waiting until the moment is right, definitely consider this Dell G3 15 or one of the other excellent cheap laptops Dell has on sale right now.

The best gaming laptop deal this week

Dell G3 15 | 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,149.99 $849.99 at Dell

With a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Dell is a fantastic option for first-time gamers and upgraders alike. It's a great starting point for anyone who wants a decent level of performance at 1080p, and a solid, well-built laptop from a reputable brand.

