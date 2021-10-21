OnePlus 9 now just $599 at Amazon - the same price as the Google Pixel 6

OnePlus and Amazon have responded to this week's new Google Pixel 6 deals by cutting the price on the OnePlus 9 by a whopping $130 upfront.

The device is now just $599 (was $799) unlocked at Amazon - the lowest sum yet and a direct match for the launch price of the Google Pixel 6. In short, Android users have not just one, but two excellent mid-range flagships to consider right now.

So, which should you go for? The OnePlus 9 certainly looks impressive on paper thanks to its 120Hz screen (the Pixel only has 90Hz), Triple Lens Hasselblad-designed cameras, and super speedy 65W charging. From a sheer specs perspective, it probably has the edge on the Pixel 6, although the Pixel 6's new Tensor chip and impressive computational photography features are sure to be extremely valuable to those who love mobile photography.

For something a little more premium, you could consider the OnePlus 9 Pro - which has also been reduced at Amazon to just $799.99 (was $1,069). The $269 price cut here is even bigger than that on the standard device. It makes this excellent flagship device a full $100 cheaper than the rival Google Pixel 6 Pro ($200 cheaper than the S21 Plus too). With a slightly better camera system, metal frame, and curved screen, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a very fine choice for a flagship device indeed.

