One of the best Ultrawide monitors is half off at Newegg for Black Friday

Ultrawide gaming monitors like the Dell Alienware AW3418DW are becoming more and more popular, as more of the best PC games support the odd resolutions. So, when we see one of the best Ultrawides get a sweet Black Friday PC gaming deal, of course we take notice.

Right now at Newegg, you can pick up the Alienware AW32418DW for just $649 for Black Friday, nearly half off the original price of $1,349. That's right, you can get one of the best Ultrawide gaming monitors, strapped with GSync and a 21:9 aspect ratio for a price you'd expect to pay for a normal monitor.

Alienware AW3418DW: $1,349 $649 at Newegg

The Alienware AW3418DW is easily one of the best monitors on the market, with its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time – plus an amazing picture. For Black Friday, you can save a whopping $700. View Deal

Now, the Alienware AW3418DW has since been dethroned by the AW3420DW, but this gaming monitor still stands as one of the best monitors out there, even if it doesn't have the luxurious RGB lighting and thin bezels of Alienware's newest Ultrawide. The 2019 model is still going for $1,499, so you can save a huge wad of cash by going for the AW3418DW.

The Alienware AW3418DW has a screen resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, so you'll need a beefy gaming PC to take full advantage of it – that's nearly 4K. And, that high resolution definitely pays off with some excellent color accuracy and brightness. Sure, it's not an HDR panel, but HDR isn't exactly a great time on PC anyways.