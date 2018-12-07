One of the best Surface Pro 6 bundle deals of Black Friday has returned

One of the best computing deals of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season was Microsoft Surface Pro 6 bundled with the Type Cover keyboard at a discount.

While it was thought to be one of those unicorn deals, Microsoft and Best Buy have brought it back for a limited time: today only, at the time of writing.

Just like before, the two retailers are selling Microsoft's latest pro-grade tablet for less than list price and with the Type Cover included.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Black) w/ Type Cover: $1,329 now $999 at Best Buy

If you want the next step up in style, Best Buy has the entry-level version of the Black colored tablet with 256GB of storage for less than list price – and the Type Cover still comes in the box free for a $330 saving.View Deal

Both of these deals are exactly what we've been clamoring for in Surface Pro reviews since the beginning: the Type Cover included in the box. While we would rather not have waited until the holiday season for Microsoft to include it, we won't look a gift horse in the mouth.

The Best Buy deal will expire on December 7 at 11:59pm ET, while the Microsoft deal doesn't have a listed expiration time beyond that it is a one day deal. In either case, we'd recommend acting quickly, as you're not the only one who missed on this deal the first time around.