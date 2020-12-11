Oculus Rift S VR headset now $100 off but Quest 2 stock levels are creeping up

The Oculus Rift VR headset has long been one of the best setups on the market for those after PC performance in a mid-range device. At $399, however, and with comparable performance, the price point simply didn't hold up to the Oculus Quest 2.

That all changed today, though, as Oculus cut the price of its Rift S VR headset by $100. That brings the flagship device down to a record low $299 at both Oculus and Amazon, a price tag now in line with the latest Oculus Quest 2.

That latest wire-free model relies on an onboard Snapdragon 865 processor which, while potentially not netting you the performance of some of the newer GPUs, will certainly hold its own. There are plenty of reasons many are more excited about the Quest 2, however, from that all-important untethered experience that doesn't require a premium gaming PC to run to the faster 90Hz refresh rate.

So, should you take Oculus up on this offer, especially when the Quest 2 is currently in stock for $299, albeit with a delayed January shipping? If you've already got a stacked gaming PC, you may see better results on this tethered Oculus Rift S model, and, if you're looking for VR headset deals ahead of Christmas the Rift S is your only Oculus option.

However, if you're not concerned about the best of the best visuals (and don't have the PC to provide them anyway), the Quest 2 is still the way to go for January shipping.

You'll find more information on what separates the Rift S and the Quest 2 in our full guide to the best Oculus Rift prices and sales.

