Sonos has once again teamed up with architectural audio specialists Sonance for a new black version of its weatherproof Outdoor Speaker.

First released back in 2019 and previously only available in white, the new black model was initially only available to Sonos authorized dealers, but has now appeared on the Sonos website and is available to the general public.

The black speaker pair retains the same spec sheet as its white predecessor, with each Outdoor Speaker featuring a high-excursion woofer for “rich” mid and low frequencies and a one-inch tweeter for “crisp high frequencies”.

There’s also the same heavy-duty protection from the elements, with the speakers boasting an IP66 rating, meaning they’re completely dustproof while also being waterproof to the point of withstanding high-pressure, heavy sprays of water – though just shy of the point of being submerged.

As before, the speakers are passive and are also not wireless, so you’ll need to pair them up physically with a Sonos Amp. But once rigged up, the Sonos Amp detects the speaker’s signature, allowing them to be tuned to the space that they’re being used in via the Sonos app’s Trueplay feature.

The speakers are aimed at the high-end custom install market, with the Sonos and Sonance architectural collaboration range also including in-ceiling and in-wall speakers.

You can connect up to three pairs of Sonos Outdoor speakers to a Sonos Amp, and use AirPlay 2, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, and other compatible streaming services to play your tunes.

The Outdoor Speakers can be bought in a pair for $879/£899 (opens in new tab) while a bundle with Sonos Amp goes for a discounted $1,498 / £1,518 (opens in new tab)(all three usually cost $1,578/ £1,598 when sold separately).

The new Outdoor Speaker release comes a matter of weeks after the launch of the all new Sonos Era wireless speaker range.

Analysis: Darker al fresco speakers offer a welcome choice – but are there better outdoor Sonos options?

We’re all for more color options when it comes to Sonos speakers, particularly ones that appear to have taken their inspiration from Spinal Tap’s Smell The Glove (opens in new tab), but we’re still left pondering the… well, the point of the Outdoor Speaker, unless you have a seriously big garden.

To explain: since the Outdoor Speaker option was originally released in 2019, we’ve had the pleasure of the Sonos Move, a beefy, fully wireless outdoor system that can be moved around your outdoor space as and when needed.

It’s already available in black (or Lunar White) and is far cheaper and more versatile than a Sonos Amp and Outdoor speaker setup, while its IP56 protection isn’t far shy of that offered by its more expensive wired alternative (the first number of an IP rating refers to its handling of dust ingress; the second to water).

If either of those options are too pricey for your delivering your barbeque beats, there’s also the even cheaper and more portable Sonos Roam. This excellent option also holds its own for most outdoor situations, despite its diminutive size.

