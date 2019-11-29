New Oculus Rift S VR headset is cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sales

There aren't a huge number of Black Friday deals on VR headsets, so if you were hoping the sales season would slash the prices of several pieces of kit, you're in for disappointment - but now there's one discount that might help.
The Oculus Rift S VR headset, released earlier in 2019, is intended as the entry-level VR headset for people who aren't quite experts at setting up VR kits. It released at $399, and has stayed at that price - until the Amazon Black Friday sales right now.
It's not an incredibly low price, but a decent price cut this soon after release is unexpected, so if you want to enter the world of VR, buy it below:
Oculus Rift S Black Friday deal
Oculus Rift S:
$399 $349 at Amazon
This is the newest Oculus Rift VR headset, so it's slightly impressive that it's got $50 off for Black Friday. It's the easiest-to-use VR headset for people who aren't experienced in the field, so if you're looking to start playing VR games or experiences, this might be the headset for you.
View Deal
Oculus Rift S:
£399 £349 at Amazon
This is the same deal as above, just for Amazon UK instead of US. Due to the conversion rates the Oculus Rift S costs more in the UK, but that just means you're saving more thanks to the deal.
View Deal
Not in the US? Check the best prices of the Oculus Rift S in your region.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.