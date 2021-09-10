New Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is coming – but you'll need to sign up quick

343 Industries has announced that another Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is set to take place on September 24. However, there’s a couple of things you’ll need to do before the deadline of September 13 to make sure you don’t miss out.

Only fully registered Halo Insider profiles will be eligible to participate in the upcoming multiplayer preview. Developer 343 Industries has said that its data shows “a large number of Insiders are not actually fully registered and are missing one or more steps that will prevent them from receiving an invite to participate in future flights”.

If you haven’t signed up yet or are worried that your profile is incomplete, head to the Halo Insider Program and follow the steps outlined in the video below.

Some key things to note. Make sure you’re using the Gamertag you want to play the game with, read and agree to terms of the Insider Program, and then opt-in with a valid email. You’ll also need to share your location information. You can opt out at any time in the future should you choose.

Don’t forget, you also need to select which platform you’d like to play on in future flights. If you don’t do this, you will miss out on future Halo Infinite flights.

Analysis: another chance for Halo Infinite to impress

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Even though Halo Infinite’s multiplayer previews are primarily used to circumvent any future technical issues and implement player feedback, they’re also a great way of naturally generating interest in the game. The last technical preview received an extremely positive reception from fans, and ultimately answered a lot of questions about what players could expect from the game when it releases on December 8, 2021.

It’s unclear whether players will actually get to face off against one another this time around, as the last test focused on battling against bots. However, there’s a chance we might also see some new maps, modes, and weapons in this flight.

Halo Infinite is set to be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one, and the multiplayer will be free-to-play for the first time in the series’ history.