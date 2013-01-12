Lenovo Ideatab A2107 comes to AT&T tablet lineup

AT&T just got a bright idea, or should we say a bright Ideatab A2107 tablet.

Yes, the wireless provider announced today via press release it will start selling the Lenovo tablet for $199.99. It's available right now on the AT&T website.

The 7-inch tablet runs Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich, and has a webcam on each side. The A2107 is part of three Ideatabs that Tech Radar saw at IFA 2012.

Though it's not the most powerful or flashest tablet around, its a power-conscious device good for reading, browsing the web and catching up with emails on the go.

Ice cream with a contract

AT&T is selling the Ideatab without a plan, but if users want to get mobile broadband access, they will have to sign a contract.

Customers can add the tablet to an existing AT&T Mobile Share plan for an extra $10 a month, or have the pad go it alone with one of AT&T's DataConnect plans.

Remember, there's always the option to go sans plan and just connect to the internet through Wi-Fi.

But there's a reward for getting a two-year contract, at least for limited time anyway. AT&T will take $100 off the price for anyone who gets a plan.

That web-only offer brings the price down to $99.99. Not too shabby.