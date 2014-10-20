iPad mini 3 release date: where can I get it?

Where's the best place to pick up an iPad mini 3?

Apple has unveiled the new iPad mini 3, and though not much has changed from last year's iPad mini 2, if you've yet to take the plunge with Apple's smaller tablet now could be the perfect time.

The iPad mini 3 comes with a 7.9-inch Retina Display with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution and a 64-bit A7 processor for keeping apps and games running quickly.

The iPad mini 3 also comes with TouchID, a first for Apple's smaller tablets, letting you unlock your device by scanning your fingerprint.

We won't have long to wait to get our hands on the iPad mini 3, with pre-orders already up and shipping at the start of the week commencing October 20.

Apple

To buy an iPad mini 3 without being tied into a contract you're going to need to pay £319 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model, with £399 for the 64GB model and £479 for the 128GB version.

For the 4G versions the 16GB will cost £419, the 64GB £499 and the 128GB version will be £579.

Head to Apple's website to pre-order the sim-free iPad mini 3.

EE

As soon as the iPad mini 3 was announced EE got in contact to let us know that it will be offering both the Wi-Fi and 4G versions later this month, though an exact date hasn't been revelead so far.

The iPad mini 3 will be sold with a range of 4G data plans, and further information about prices and when pre-orders will go live will be announced soon. Until then you can keep an eye on EE's website for any updates.

Three

You'll be able to pick up the iPad mini 3 from Three when it launches later this month. No further details have been disclosed at the moment regarding prices and contracts.

We do know that the contracts that will be available for the iPad mini 3 will include 4G at no extra cost, along with data use in 16 countries abroad with no additional costs.

O2

O2 has announced that it will offer the Cellular version of the iPad mini 3 later in October.

All versions of the iPad mini 3 will be offered on the O2 Refresh tariff, which will offer 4G data to O2 customers.

A new iPad mini 3 16GB version will cost you £29.99 upfront and then £31 per month for two years, which will give you 3GB of data allowance. Other data tariffs are also available.

You can pre-order the iPad mini 3 from the O2 website now.

Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed that it will be offering the iPad mini 3 cellular version with its contracts later this month, with the network revealing both this and the iPad Air 2 will be "coming soon."

More information will be announced later about how Vodafone customers can get their hands on the latest Apple tablet.

Currys/PC World

Currys and PC World are taking iPad mini 3 pre-orders right now, with an expected shipping date of October 24.

Prices mirror those on Apple's site, there's no cut price deals here.