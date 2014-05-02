TechRadar Tip Off: Save 25% on a Razer Blade 14-inch gaming laptop

Razer is known for creating top quality gaming laptops and peripherals - but always at a steep cost.

Though that changes with this deal: for a limited time, you can pick up the Razer Blade for $1,499.00, which is $500 off the original price.

It still sounds like a hefty chunk of change, but if you want a great gaming experience on the go, then sacrifices must be made!

With an Intel Core i7-4702HQ Quad Core Processor with Hyper Threading, the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX765M graphics and solid state storage performance, all engineered into a 0.66-inch ultra-thin laptop.

Need more convincing? Check out the rest of the specs for yourself.