Mint Mobile vs Tello: which is the better prepaid carrier, and for who?

Mint Mobile and Tello are both very popular choices right now for those looking to cut their monthly cell phone plan bills right down to size. Put simply, they're both very cheap for what they do - but which is better? As you'll see in our direct comparison just below they are in fact quite different and should appeal to a certain type of user specifically.

If you're on the fence, or simply doing a bit of research before you commit, then we're covering what we think are the main selling points of each carrier just below as well as how they shape up on important criteria. Both carriers feature heavily on our cheap cell phone plans and prepaid phone plans buyers guides - so we're definitely fans of each. By the end of this article, however, you should have a definite idea of which is best for you.

At a glance: two great prepaid carriers

Mint Mobile: prepaid plans from $15 a month

Mint Mobile's one of the most popular prepaid carriers around right now and it's easy to see why. With super-low monthly rates, generous data allowances, and 5G data speeds across the board, it's a great choice for lots of users. It comes with a catch however. To get the lowest monthly rates possible you'll have to buy multiple months of data upfront, so bear that in mind.

4GB: $15/mo | 10GB: $20/mo | 15GB: $25/mo | Unl: $30/mo

Tello: prepaid plans from $5 a month

With Tello you've got some of the cheapest cell phone plans available anywhere at your fingertips, and, even better still - the ability to switch up your plan on a monthly basis if your needs happen to change. Pick one of the preset plans (costs below), or specifically tailor a plan to your requirements; both are possible with Tello, and without the need for a lengthy contract either.

1GB: $10/mo | 2GB: $14/mo | 4GB: $19/mo | Unl: $39/mo

Coverage and pricing

Both Mint Mobile and Tello both operate on the T-Mobile network, so it should be a fairly dead-even heat when it comes to your local coverage. Tello historically operated on the Sprint network (and some SIM cards still do), but that's being phased out now, so all new SIM cards issued should be operating on the T-Mobile network.

Key facts Network

Mint: T-Mobile

Tello: T-Mobile & Sprint



Prices

Mint: $15 to $30/pm

Tello: $5 to $39/pm

Where these two carriers diverge, however, is on their pricing models - which are very different. Mint Mobile tends to have slightly higher prices than Tello and operates a buy-upfront 'multi-month' system where you buy upwards of a year of service at a time. The catch here is the longer your plan is, the cheaper the average monthly rate, so be prepared to pay upfront for a whole year's service if you want to save as much cash as possible.

Tello, on the other hand, has a much more flexible pay-monthly system where you'll only pay for a month at a time. This has one huge advantage - you can easily switch up your data allowances on a monthly basis if your needs change, plus it's also a lot cheaper upfront. Bear in mind, however, that average monthly rates on the higher data plans at Tello do tend to be more expensive than Mint's if you're paying yearly at the latter.

Winner: draw

Data allowances

Both carriers offer a generous line-up of different monthly data options, although generally speaking you'll get more bang-for-the-buck at Mint Mobile if you're looking for a more data-heavy plan.

Key facts Data allowances

Mint: 4GB to Unlimited

Tello: 0MB to Unlimited

Mint's unlimited data plan for example comes out at just $30 a month versus the $39 per month you'll pay at Tello. You'll also get 35GB of 5G data at Mint Mobile before you revert to 2G speeds, whereas you'll only get 25GB of 5G data at Tello.

Similarly, it's cheaper to go with Mint if you're looking for a plan in the range of around 10GB to 15GB of data per month. $25 per month will get you 15GB of data at Mint versus 8GB at Tello, so it's the better choice if you're willing to pay for a year upfront. You can, however, get an overall cheaper plan at Tello if you just want the basics - just $10 a month for 1GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts.

Winner: Mint Mobile

Perks and features

Being prepaid carriers, you're generally going to get around the same level of perks with both Mint Mobile and Tello - and be subject to deprioritization when the local T-Mobile network is busy.

Key facts 5G speed

Mint: no cap

Tello: no cap



Mobile hotspot

Mint: free (5GB max on unl. plan)

Tello: free



Streaming

Mint: 480p video (on unlimited)

Tello: no cap



International calls

Mint: free to Mex and Can

Tello: free calls to 80+ countries

In short, both are pretty stripped-down affairs, and you won't be getting things like free streaming service subscriptions with either.

Both do however feature 5G data speeds standard on all plans (until you hit your cap), and free mobile tethering too. Tello seems to have a slight edge in video rendering, with no cap on the quality, whereas Mint Mobile caps its video streaming out at 480p on its unlimited plan (no cap on other plans).

Tello also features free international calling to over 60 countries, whereas you'll only get free calling to Mexico and Canada with Mint Mobile. This one's definitely a more niche feature overall, but for some, it's going to be a huge bonus and a major draw for them to go with Tello.

Winner: Tello

Flexibility

Tello definitely has the edge if you think you'll need a bit of flexibility with your plan. As we've already covered above, you'll only pay for a month at a time with Tello and the design-your-own-plan system means it's easy to add or subtract any allowances you'll need on a monthly basis. Not being tied down for multiple months at a time also means it's relatively easy to abandon your plan with no incurred losses if you're not satisfied with the service.

Winner: Tello

Verdict

Both Mint Mobile and Tello are absolutely fantastic cheaper alternatives to the likes of T-Mobile if you're looking for a stripped-down prepaid plan for the essentials. In our eyes, however, each will definitely appeal to a different type of user.

If you're looking for overall value on a slightly more data-heavy plan then you're definitely going to want to go with Mint Mobile in our opinion. In short, while you're paying larger sums upfront and with less flexibility, you're generally getting a more generous data allowance overall.

If you're looking for just the basics, however, then you will be able to get a cheaper prepaid plan at Tello. You'll also be able to change up your plan in short order should you need more data down the line too, which makes it a great choice if you're not sure about how much you'll need.