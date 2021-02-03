Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $430 off in a truly tempting deal at Best Buy

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 has seen some impressive discounts of late, but this one is a real tempter, as you can save $430 on a bundle with Best Buy.

The deal is for the Surface Pro 7 with an Intel Core i5 processor plus 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD, bundled with a black Type Cover (the tablet itself is the matching black color, too).

Normally, this package retails at $1,329, but with the $430 discount, you’ll be paying $899, a much more palatable asking price.

If that’s still too rich for your blood, there’s actually another deal on at Best Buy at the moment where you can grab an entry-level model for $699. That’s not as much of a discount, but it’s still an impressive offer at $260 off – but this is the Core i3 version (with less memory and storage), although the black Type Cover keyboard is also bundled.

You’ll find both these offers below, so whatever your budget – within reason (the Pro 7 is never going to be bargain basement, of course) – there’s an affordable tablet plus keyboard combo.

While the Surface Pro 7 didn’t make much in the way of changes compared to its predecessor, as we observed in our review, it does still offer a big performance leap, and some useful extra touches like Wi-Fi 6 support and a USB-C port (finally).

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB): $1,329 $899 at Best Buy

This is the black Surface Pro 7 with matching black Type Cover keyboard, and it comes with a 10th-gen Intel CPU, and 256GB of SSD storage. Best Buy's $430 reduction represents almost a third off the normal asking price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB, 128GB): $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699, a saving of $260. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best deals on the Surface Pro 7 where you are below.