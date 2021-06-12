Microsoft launches massive Xbox sale with cheap games, headsets and more

Microsoft has just launched a massive Xbox sale, with a range of game deals up to 55% offand some excellent savings on accessories to boot. That means you can pad out your collection or upgrade some gear without breaking the bank this weekend, excellent news for anyone enjoying E3 2021.

Top picks from among this weekend's Xbox game deals include Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for $35.99, the newly released It Takes Two for $29.99, and Battlefield V plummeting down to just $5.99.

However, if you're after some more hardware we're seeing a range of savings on HyperX headsets and Razer gamepads as well. With gaming headsets starting at just $29.99 right now (though we'd really point you toward this $39.99 price tag on the HyperX CloudX Stinger), there's a massive range of budget options hitting this weekend's Xbox deals particularly hard.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Xbox game deals.

Today's best Xbox deals

We're seeing big savings on a range of games right now, with some blockbuster titles taking discounts of up to 55%. However, you'll also find a range of gaming headset deals and Razer controllers on sale further down as well.

Xbox game deals

Save up to 55% on select Xbox games at Microsoft

Microsoft has just unleased a massive sale on its Xbox games this weekend and we're seeing savings reaching up to 55% off right now. There's some excellent value titles in here as well, with the likes of The Master Chief Collection, It Takes Two, and RDR2 taking some hefty price cuts. You'll find our top picks just below.View Deal

Xbox deals - accessories

HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

You can save $10 on the already affordable HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset right now at Microsoft. The wired headset offers plenty of extra features with onboard volume controls, a flip down mic with noise cancellation, and 50mm neodymium drivers.View Deal

HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset: $159.99 $119.99 at Microsoft

If you're after something a little more substantial though, this wireless Cloud X Flight is $40 off at $119.99. You're getting a strong 2.4GHz wireless connection here, with inbuild chat and game audio mixer, detachable mic, and earcup controls as well.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition gaming controller: $119.99 $79.99 at Microsoft

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition opens you up to a whole new world of gamepad customization, and you're saving $40 in Microsoft's latest Xbox deals. With four additional macro buttons and enhanced trigger and speed modes there's plenty of value packed in here.View Deal

We're expecting to see many more game deals in this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, but you can also find all the cheapest gaming headset sales available right now.