Memorial Day sales 2018: What to expect

While Memorial Day commemorates fallen military men and women, it has also come to symbolically mark the start of summer. Relatedly, it's also one of the biggest shopping weekends, with Memorial Day sales being some of the most popular retail events of the year. As with other big shopping days, you'll see just about everything on sale, from clothing to appliances and everything in between.

When it comes to consumer tech, the best deals will be on older models as stores begin to make a concerted effort to clear out old stock in time for the winter holidays. If you don't mind last year's televisions or laptops, you could score a good deal.

The best deals, though, will be on appliances, specifically things for the kitchen. It's the best time of the year to buy a new refrigerator, as well as small appliances. Department stores and home improvement stores like Home Depot, who had discounts of up to 50% off last year, will offer some of the best prices of the weekend.

When will Memorial Day sales begin?

This year Memorial Day falls on May 28, but that doesn't mean you'll have to wait until to shop Memorial Day sales. Unlike Black Friday, stores will unveil their deals days — if not weeks — before the actual holiday. The holiday weekend begins two days earlier on May 26, but judging from past years, we may see Memorial Day sales start as early as the second week of May.

Top Memorial Day sales

Home Depot

As we mentioned, last year we saw Home Depot offer discounts up to 50% off. Look for appliances like refrigerators as well as small kitchen appliances to be discounted in addition to patio furniture and other items to get ready for summer.

Sears

Like Home Depot, expect Sears to reduce prices by as much half off, specifically on large appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, as well as apparel and other items.

Walmart

Like other department stores, Walmart will be discounting big items like appliances and mattresses, as well smaller goods like kitchen appliances and apparel. It's also a great time to shop for an air conditioner or mattress.

Macy's

Macy's is another department store that will be offering discounts of as much as 50% off. Look for particularly great deals on appliances, but the store usually has discounts across the board. Be sure to keep your eye out for coupon codes to use on everything from apparel to home items.

Kmart

You can expect Memorial Day sale prices across the board at Kmart, but the best deals will be on electronics. Last year, we saw the store offer discounts of as much as 34% on such items as headphones, Blu-Ray players, and HDTVs.

Sur la Table

As you might expect, you're only going to see sale prices on kitchen goods at Sur La Table as that's what they sell. But those prices are going to be great, with small appliances discounted by as much as 75% off!

Office Depot & Office Max

You may not expect a retailer specializing in office supplies to have a Memorial Day sale, but Office Depot & Office Max will be offering discounts on an array of products. Chief among those sale prices will be computer deals, with prices on laptops and desktops slashed by as much as 40%.

Amazon

Last but not certainly not least, Amazon will more than likely do something big for Memorial Day. They usually don't have a sitewide sale, but in past years have offered discounts on TVs as well as furniture and tools.