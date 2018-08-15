Mario Tennis Aces bundle offers two games for the price of one

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch bundle coming exclusively to Walmart for $359. The bundle will include the Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, both in the form of redeemable eShop codes, alongside the console itself.

The bundle will be available starting on September 5, 2018 and, for now, looks to be a US-exclusive available only through Walmart.

The console will launch just before the roll-out of Nintendo’s new online service which is expected out in the second-half of the month.

The service, which Nintendo calls Nintendo Switch Online, will offer cloud storage backup for game saves – something Breath of the Wild owners will be especially excited about – as well as a small library of classic NES titles like Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario and Balloon Fight.

Outside of the bundle the Nintendo Switch would run you $299 while Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch sell for $59 and $39, respectively. Basically you’re buying Mario Tennis Aces and the Nintendo Switch and getting an extra game for free.

Currently Nintendo has bundles that include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 with the Mario Tennis Aces bundle to join the lineup shortly.