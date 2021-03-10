Mario Day deals are here: save big across Nintendo Switch games and accessories today

Mario Day is upon us, and with Nintendo celebrating their plumbing mascot's 35th Anniversary this year we've spotted some excellent Mario Day deals to keep everyone in the game for less. Not only are we seeing some excellent Nintendo Switch sales on games and accessories, but there are also a range of special edition consoles up for grabs right now as well.

You'll find the Mario Red and Blue Nintendo Switch in stock right now, but this special edition console is likely to be the headline act today, so there's going to be some considerable competition to get your hands on it. Best Buy currently has it listed for its $299.99 MSRP. That's an excellent turn of events seeing as this recently released special edition flew off the shelves at launch earlier this year and hasn't made a return since.

Once your console is in the bag, then, you can check out some of the latest Mario Day Nintendo Switch game deals. Of course, the star of the show is the plumber himself so Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Super Mario Party are all down to $38.88 (was $59.99) at Walmart right now. However, you'll also find the likes of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate seeing $10 discounts this week as well.

When it comes to peripherals, we're spotting some record low prices on the Pro Controller (was $69.99 now $59) in these Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals, as well as $10 off a range of Joy-Con controllers, and an excellent $84.38 sales price on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (was $99.99).

There's plenty more where those came from, though, and we're rounding up all the best Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals

Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Best Buy

The latest colorway to hit the market, this Mario Red & Blue model is currently available at Best Buy. If you've been waiting for stock on this recent special edition to return, then, this is an excellent chance to scoop up the bright console. However, you'll need to move fast to secure this one.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 2 racing wheels: $369.97 $349.97 at Best Buy

You're saving $20 on this Nintendo Switch bundle at Best Buy, but seeing as deals like this have been absent from the shelves since Black Friday (and even then there was only one offer going) this is an absolute steal.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch in stock this week. This, too, has been difficult to get your hands on over the last few months so if you're a fan of the more chilled vibe this desert island theme has to offer we wouldn't hesitate too long.

Nintendo Switch Gray: $299 at Walmart

Walmart has stock of the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Cons right now, so if you're going for that monochrome look you'll want to head over here - you're also saving 99 cents off the MSRP as well.

Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue: $299.99 at Best Buy

The more traditional Neon Red / Blue Nintendo Switch is also up for grabs this week, so if you're just looking for that classic experience you'll find consoles on the shelves at Best Buy.

Mario Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

While Super Mario Odyssey originally launched back in 2017 with the console itself, its price point has rarely wavered. This $20 discount at Walmart is an excellent opportunity to score a discount then, so we wouldn't expect it to last past these Mario Day deals.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

You haven't got much longer to grab a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars before Nintendo pulls it. This anniversary compilation of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy will be withdrawn from the market on March 31, so save $10 while you can.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

Walmart has discounted Luigi's Mansion down to just $38.88 for today's Mario Day deals. Considering we regularly see this game at MSRP that's an excellent price, and especially good value if you're looking for some multiplayer action as well.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Paper Mario is back, and this time he's folded. Grab the 3D adventure / turn based strategy game for $10 off at Best Buy right now - that's a great discount on a rarely reduced title.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $49.98 $38.88 at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe offers that classic sidescrolling platformer action and is also taking part in Walmart's Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals. You're getting a revamped version of the original Wii U title and plenty of included DLC as well.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2 puts you in the designer's seat, as you build and play through an infinite number of Mario levels. You'll find it down to $38.88 in Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals this week - though a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is recommended here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe may feel like an older game, but try telling its price tag that. We usually see this classic title up for its regular MSRP, however, you can save a rare $10 in the latest Mario Day sales at Walmart.

Super Mario Party: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

If you're after a party game to get everyone involved, Super Mario Party is also $20 off at Walmart this week. The board game-style collection of mini-games will have up to four players competing for the most coins and stars.

Yoshi's Crafted World: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

While we may forget about Yoshi's Crafted World, this 3D platformer is an excellent way to get some more Nintendo 3D action into your roster of games. Plus, you can save over $20 at Walmart right now.

Mario Tennis Aces: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces is available for $38.88 at Walmart right now, which means you'll be power sliding across the court in no time. This is a regular in the world of Nintendo Switch game deals, but we usually only see $10 - $15 off.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

While it may not be a part of the official Mario Day sales, Breath of the Wild is seeing an uncharacteristic price drop this week. You can save $10 on arguably the best game to hit the Nintendo Switch system, and that's a rarity considering this blockbuster has held onto its MSRP since 2017.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you missed the Animal Crossing surge of last year, you'll be glad to know that you can save $10 on one of 2020's biggest releases in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals. Considering stock shortages in the months after launch, this is a great price.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Of course, if you want to head back in time for some classic Zelda action, Link's Awakening offers up a gorgeous remaster of that 1993 GameBoy title. You'll find it for $10 off in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals this week.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

You can also save $10 on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Best Buy right now - another game that doesn't see too many price cuts. That's perfect if you want to get back to the good old days of Nintendo beat 'em ups.

Pokemon Shield: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Pokemon Shield has taken a $10 price drop at Best Buy this week as well, though Sword is still sitting at MSRP. If you're yet to take the plunge into GameFreak's latest creature-catching RPG, this is an excellent price.

Mario Day Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Hori Split Pad Pro: $49.99 $40.49 at Walmart

Joy-Con can get pretty pricey and even though they are currently on sale (see below), you can save even more cash by switching over to the Hori Split Pad Pro. With Nintendo's seal of approval, Hori has created a far less expensive version of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, and you can save nearly $10 right now.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Walmart

The Pro Controller is perfect if you're after a more traditional docked experience with your Switch, or the Joy-Con grip proves a little too small. You'll find it available for $10 less than its usual $69.99 price in Walmart's Mario Day deals. That's excellent value for a more comfortable gamepad that still makes good use of the motion control and rumble functions.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure soared in popularity at the start of the pandemic, but now that demand has wound down a little we're seeing more and more discounts hitting the at-home workout game. With $10 off at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we've seen so far.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99.99 $84.38 at Walmart

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is one for those of us who have played the original 2017 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to death. It incorporates augmented reality into the classic Nintendo karting game to allow you to build your own courses around your home and then battle it out with AI opponents.



More Mario Day deals

Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 on the Lego Super Mario starter course at Amazon. If you're ready to dive back into the world of colorful bricks then this fully interactive course set is an excellent way to pass some time.

Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress expansion set: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has taken $10 off this Guarded Fortress expansion set, complete with Bomb-omb, Koopa Troopa and Piranha Plant figures.

Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Battle expansion set: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

If you really want to put your Mario figure to the test, you can save $20 on the Bowser's Castle expansion set. With plenty of flipping and balancing challenges, as well as the Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo and Lava Bubble figures, there's plenty to play and create.

