MacBook Air 2019’s price just got a lot lighter with this $200 off deal

Never mind Black Friday, it seems like today is a great day for MacBook deals, because not only have we seen a highly tempting reduction on MacBook Pro models, but the new MacBook Air has also witnessed a $200 price cut.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage normally retails at $1,099, but has been reduced to $899.99 at Amazon, a saving of $199.01 to be precise.

This kind of price level takes us back to the good old days when the MacBook Air represented the more wallet-friendly offering from Apple’s laptop range, before prices were pushed up somewhat.

There’s lots to like about the 2019 incarnation of the MacBook Air, which benefits from a top-notch screen and great battery life, with Apple’s ever-present design chops ensuring this is a looker of a laptop.

Performance is still something of a sticking point, as we made clear in our full review of the notebook, but relative to what you’re paying with this discount, matters seem a lot rosier on that front. And the MacBook Air still boasts solid enough performance levels, don’t get us wrong.

This is the base model with 128GB storage in the gold color scheme

While this is undoubtedly a great deal, we have seen $200 knocked off the price of the MacBook Air in the past – so we could potentially get even better discounts come Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019. If you're set on an Apple laptop, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday MacBook deals guide too.

That said, you might be waiting for a better deal that never comes – and there’s no doubt that picking up this machine for a cent under $900 is a bargain whichever way you dice it.