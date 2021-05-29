Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021: see the best deals on appliances, furniture, smart tech, and more

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is officially here and you don't even have to wait until Monday to bag yourself some excellent discounts on a range of appliances, patio furniture, grills, tools, and... well just about anything for the house really!

Because there are literally thousands of deals available in today's Lowe's Memorial Day sale, we thought we'd help our readers out with a quick roundup of the best ones so far. We're always partial to gadgets and smart home products here at TechRadar but the stars of the show, as expected, are the myriad of discounts to be found on things like appliances and grills - bulky items which are great for buying online thanks to free delivery options.

As per most years, the Lowe's Memorial Day sale launched early and has actually been going on for a few days now, even though Memorial Day itself falls on May 31. It's actually a great thing to be checking in early as there's actually a number of deals ending before Monday this weekend too.

At the top of the page you'll find a quick list of highlights with the relevant links. Just below that, you'll find overviews of the various categories on sale right now - including things like up to $500 off large appliances and a ton of great discounts on patio furniture. And, finally, below that, we've included a couple of best-selling recommended products from the Lowe's Memorial Day sale.

Lowe's Memorial Day sales categories

Large appliances: save up to $500 on major appliances

Not only can you get big upfront savings on a range of refrigerators, ranges, ovens, and such in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales, but you can also save up to $500 via rebate when you purchase over a certain amount. To get the full amount you'll have to spend a lot - $2,499 in fact, but there are also smaller bundle savings on offer when you spend $1,499 and $1,999 respectively.View Deal

Outdoor furniture: up to 20% off select patio and outdoor decor

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale carries the tagline 'jump into summer savings' so, as you'd expect, there are a ton of discounts on outdoor furniture sets at the moment. There's a lot of savings on individual items today, but since free delivery is being offered on larger sets it's quite a good time to snag both a discount and free home delivery too.View Deal

Mattresses: save up to $200 on a range of top brands

Serta, Lucid, plus Tuft & Needle are just some of the premium mattress brands you'll be able to find discounts on in this week's Lowe's Memorial Day sales. The biggest discount we've seen so far ranges up to $200 and there's also free delivery being offered on most items too.View Deal

Smart Home: up to 35% off selected items

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale includes one of the best inventories of smart home tech on the entire web in our opinion. It's particularly good for Google eco-system products (like the Google Nest) but you'll also find a ton of Alexa-compatible devices too (like the Ring Alarm). If you're looking for a cheap home hub, camera system, security alarm, or even a smart thermostat then definitely check out what's being discounted today.View Deal

Outdoor tools: up to 20% off outdoor tools and equipment

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale doesn't just include great savings on patio furniture - you can also get great discounts on all the tools you'd ever need for the yard. Lawnmowers are a particular highlight but you'll find cheap options for chainsaws, leafblowers, and just about anything you could need to give the yard a real spruce up!View Deal

Home improvement: up to 30% off on select tools

If that tool cabinet is looking a little bare then you could kickstart your home DIY projects with any number of Lowe's discounts on power tools. Everything from electric drills to miter saws are on sale right now from top brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosche. If you're looking for smaller items like hand tools then you'll also find a range of discounts on those too.View Deal

Ceiling fans & lighting: up to 25% off select ceiling fans

Home starting to heat up? Head on over to the fans & lighting section of the Lowe's Memorial Day sale to see over a thousand items being offered. There are too many to list right here, but it's safe to say you'll be able to find a ceiling fan for any room right here with a few cool smart tech options included too.View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day sales: top picks

Looking for something specific? Here's a couple of best-sellers we've picked out as recommendations for today's Lowe's Memorial Day sales.

Google Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera: $299 $229.99 at Lowe's

Save $69 - There's no better way to keep your eye on your home while you're away than the Google Nest Cam IQ - one of the best home security cameras on the market right now. Capable of full face recognition, 1080p 24/7 video capture, and full Google Assistant functionality, this one's a great choice for any smart home setup.View Deal

Ring Alarm security kit: $249.99 $199.99 at Lowe's

Save $50 - Here's a great all-in-one solution for fully securing your whole home - the Ring Alarm 8-piece security kit. Easy to install yourself and with a host of excellent smart home functionality, the Ring Alarm kit is capable of sending notifications directly to your phone or tablet via sophisticated motion technology. View Deal

DeWalt 20-volt cordless drill set: $159 $99 at Lowe's

Save $60 - You'll not only get a great quality drill that'll last a good few years with this DeWalt cordless drill set, but also a full carry case, two batteries, and a quick charger. All in all, this is a bargain considering what you're getting in a bundle here but remember - you will need to buy drill bits separately. View Deal

Char-Broil Performance grill: $279 $188 at Lowe's

Save $91 - Here's a great price cut on a grill from a well-known brand in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. This one's a perfect size for most family yards and it's also Porcelain-coated for excellent heat retention and rust resistance. If that old grill's looking a little worse for wear then this is a great option - and a great thing to buy online thanks to the multiple delivery options.View Deal

Ego Power+ cordless electric lawnmower: $549 $499 at Lowe's

Save $50 - Another great item to buy online thanks to flexible delivery options are lawnmowers - pretty bulky objects that can thankfully be delivered right to your door. Here's an Ego Power cordless lawnmower that's currently one of the best-selling items in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. With a powerful battery capable of a full hour of use on a single charge and even self-propelling, this is a good option if you want to make mowing that yard a real breeze.View Deal

Bissel ProHeat 2X vacuum cleaner: $279 $249.99 at Lowe's

Save $30 - The Bissel ProHeat 2X is one of Lowe's best-selling vacuum cleaners and right now you can score yourself a tidy little price cut thanks to the Memorial Day sales. With a sophisticated 2-in-1 action to remove pet hairs, stains, and even odors from carpets, the Bissel ProHeat 2X is an expensive - but worthwhile - addition to any home. View Deal

Craftsman V20 cordless stick vacuum: $199 $149 at Lowe's

Save $50 - Alternatively, if you need something a little lighter, here's another great option from the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. This Craftsman V20 is lightweight, but still has anti-tangle technology, powerful suction, and a full one hour of runtime per battery charge. View Deal

Neato Robotics D7 robot vacuum: $599.99 $449.99 at Lowe's

Save $150 - Or, cut the humans out completely and get yourself a powerful robot vacuum cleaner in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. With precise 'LaserSmart' guidance, mapping, and regular software updates, this Neato D7 is a little pricey, but definitely worth it if you want some powerful cleaning tech in your home.View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day Sales: top tips

Bundle together appliances for big savings

The Lowe's Memorial Day sales feature upfront discounts on individual appliances, but the biggest savings are reserved for when you spend over $2,499. That's a lot, but if you're bundling together a few appliances for a full refit not only can you save upwards of $500, but you can also most likely secure free delivery and installation too.

Financing and bonus savings via the Lowe's Advantage Card

Signing up for the Lowe's Advantage Card can give you access to a further 5% discount on all items and a 6-month financing option for all purchases over $299. While another hoop to jump through, this is a great little bonus to have if you're a loyal Lowe's customer who's looking to save a few bucks or make that big purchase a little more easy on the wallet.

