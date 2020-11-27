Looking for a Google Pixel this Black Friday? Check out these 5 amazing sales

Oh boy, there are some really fantastic Google Pixel Black Friday deals on today - take our word for it, we're all about top sales here at TechRadar.

The new Google Pixel 5 is barely over a month old but you can actually score it with a huge $300 online exclusive discount right now at the Verizon Black Friday sale - the best price ever from big red. What's more, if you happen to be trading in you can get an additional saving of $550 - effectively making your new Google Pixel 5 free...

Prefer unlocked? How about this Google Pixel 5 Black Friday deal at Best Buy for $599.99 - the first major ($100) price cut we've seen so far on the unlocked device. This one's a great option, especially if you want to pair your phone up with a cheap pre-paid plan this November.

And, it's actually not just the 5 which is seeing some great Google Pixel Black Friday deals right now - you can actually pick up the Pixel 4a for just $5 a month right now at both Verizon (see it here), and AT&T (see it here). What's more, there's even a cheap Pixel 4 right now at Amazon for just $539.99.

Google Pixel Black Friday: the best deals today

Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus $550 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Just in - The $300 online discount for the Google Pixel 5 is back again in today's Verizon Black Friday deals! Simply buy online with a new unlimited plan to score your discount, and, for even more savings - trade-in that old device for up to another $550 off.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)View Deal

Google Pixel 5 unlocked: $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Google Pixel 5 is barely over a month old but Best Buy has just launched what has to be one of their best Black Friday phone deals today. Activate your device immediately and you'll save $100 instantly on an unlocked phone - no trade-ins or upgrades required!

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: $5/mo with new unlimited plan at AT&T or Verizon

The Google Pixel 4a is the newest mid-range phone from Google and it can be picked up for a bargain price at both AT&T at Verizon right now. You'll have to pick it up with a new unlimited plan, but if you do - voila - a cheap handset!

Total cost: $150 (AT&T) | $120 (Verizon)View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $243 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $230 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it almost $150 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.

View Deal

Google Pixel Black Friday: more deals today