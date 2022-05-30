Live
Live: Memorial Day sale round up - deals from $20 at Amazon, Home Depot and more
All the latest news and deals from the Memorial Day sales 2022
By Julia Sagar published
The Memorial Day sales have officially launched, and we're covering all the latest news and deals to help you get the most bang for your buck today.
All the major retailers are currently showing good online stock levels, and we're expecting a few killer deals to launch later this morning. We'll highlight them here, along with other standout offers from the Memorial Day sales, as soon as we see them.
Memorial Day sales: quick links
- Amazon: 40% off Fire TV Stick, kitchen items and pet food (opens in new tab)
- Apple: up to $800 off iPads, Apple Watch, iPhone (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $400 off major appliances from Samsung and LG (opens in new tab)
- Dell: cheap laptops starting from $244.99 (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: half-price tools, lawn and garden items
- Lowe's: 40% off patio furniture and major appliances (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: 60% off couches, beds, and patio furniture (opens in new tab)
- Mattress Firm: mattress deals starting at $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Sleep: $100 off mattresses + $499 in free bedding (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 60% off fashion and beauty in the half yearly sale
- Overstock: up to 70% off home good and kitchen items (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: save $350 on luxury mattresses (opens in new tab) - exclusive deal
- Samsung: up to $400 off washers and dryers, dishwashers and ranges (opens in new tab)
- Target: 30% off outdoor furniture and decor (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 40% off pools. tech and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: patio furniture sets starting at $399 (opens in new tab)
Right now, the best deals are at a handful of retailers. Best Buy is our top pick for TV deals and major appliances; while Walmart is leading the way for pools, grills and fashion discounts.
Meanwhile, Amazon is worth browsing for its sheer range of deals on everything from tech to pet food; and Lowes and Home Depot are the best places for patio furnitue and outdoor items. Here's everything you need to know about the Memorial Day sales, from the biggest discounts and most interesting deals, through to our pro tips on how to save money today.
Big appliance savings at Best Buy
Tech superstore Best Buy doesn't have quite the range of appliance stock that Lowes has, but its sale is strong as we head into the morning, with up to $800 off refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and Maytag. There's also an extra 10% off when you purchase four or more Samsung appliances, plus a free $200 or $300 e-gift card with some Samsung laundry packages.
If you're planning some home improvement over the holiday, you might find best Buy's home expert service useful. It offers free design and product guidance for every room in your house - handy.
Read more: Best Buy Memorial Day sale - 50 top deals
Pools, patio furniture, grills and lawnmowers from $24.99 at Walmart
Walmart's Memorial Day sale is the place to go for all things outdoors. There are hundreds of deals on everything you need to jumpstart your summer, from patio furniture to grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, fire pits, garden accessories, and more with prices starting at just $24.99.
Almost 40% off Fire TV Stick
Amazon's opening its deal section with a 38% discount on the Fire TV Stick: it's now $24.99, down from $39.99. That's $5 off the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-voice remote, and likely as low as it's going to get this side of Prime Day.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Memorial Day sales
Good morning, and welcome to our coverage of the Memorial Day sales. It’s just after midnight on Monday, so let’s take a look around at what’s happening. Here are some of the latest headlines.
- Amazon hasn’t launched an official Memorial Day sale, but there are still hundreds of deals today, including up to 40% off Fire TV sticks, kitchen and dining, and pet food
- Best Buy has the most impressive TV deals, with smart TVs from $99
- Walmart’s best offers include 40% off pools, tech and fashion
- Home Depot leads its Memorial Day sale with half-price tools, lawn and garden items
- Lowes has cut up to $750 off major appliances in its official sale
- Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Macy’s and IKEA stores are open today
- Costco warehouses are closed for Memorial Day
- Most grocery stores in the US are open, but may have different hours
