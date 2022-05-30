Live: Memorial Day sale round up - deals from $20 at Amazon, Home Depot and more

The Memorial Day sales have officially launched, and we're covering all the latest news and deals to help you get the most bang for your buck today.

All the major retailers are currently showing good online stock levels, and we're expecting a few killer deals to launch later this morning. We'll highlight them here, along with other standout offers from the Memorial Day sales, as soon as we see them.

Right now, the best deals are at a handful of retailers. Best Buy is our top pick for TV deals and major appliances; while Walmart is leading the way for pools, grills and fashion discounts.

Meanwhile, Amazon is worth browsing for its sheer range of deals on everything from tech to pet food; and Lowes and Home Depot are the best places for patio furnitue and outdoor items. Here's everything you need to know about the Memorial Day sales, from the biggest discounts and most interesting deals, through to our pro tips on how to save money today.