Live now: the Cyber Monday TV deals still going

Cyber Monday technically ended when the clock struck midnight on Monday night, but that hasn't stopped retailers from putting out some incredible TV deals.
While quite a few of the best TVs have been snatched up - as you would expect after this year's incredible sales period saw huge price cuts on plenty of premium tech - you'll still find discounts on OLED and QLED TVs from 2021, alongside some great deals on more affordable TVs from brands like TCL, Vizio and others.
What we're here to do, then, is to help guide you through buying a new TV by pointing out our favorite sales and give some insight into why they're so good.
Stick with us and we'll find you the perfect 4K TV deal for the OLED – or QLED – of your dreams.
Cyber Week TV Deals
- Best Buy - up to $400 off Samsung, Sony, LG, and more
- Amazon - savings on premium OLED and QLED TVs
- Walmart - cheap 4K TVs starting at $199.99
- Samsung - save on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
The deals aren't over yet folks!
Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in again.
But that's cool, because I love helping you guys shop for great TV deals. Once again, I'll be scouring Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart to see what they've got for all the late-comers to the deal-stravaganza.
One of the best deals still running is the one going on for the TCL 5-Series, available in both 55- and 65-inches over at Best Buy.
- TCL 55-inch 5-Series QLED TV: $499 at Best Buy (save $150)
- TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$899.99$699.99 at Best Buy
Hit those links if you're looking for a cheap QLED TV with Roku built-in and support for Dolby Vision. At just under $700 for a 65-inch screen, it's a very good value.
Which TVs are worth buying under $200?
Now this is a bit of a challenge – ultra-budget TVs rarely meet my expectations. Sure, they're smart and sometimes offer a few niceties, but rarely do they look good.
That said, at this price point they're super compelling for a kid's room, kitchen or second bedroom – and that's where I see them making the most sense.
So which ones are good?
I'd probably go for the $169 Insignia 32-inch Full HD TV that comes with Fire TV built in. It's a fair pick if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and enjoy Amazon Prime Video content. It comes with a voice remote, which is neat, and has HDMI ARC which will allow you to connect a soundbar and control it with the TV remote.
Another option is the $199 TCL 32-inch 3-Series Full HD TV with Roku TV. It has a lot of the same features I just mentioned but you'll get slightly better color saturation and brightness over the Insignia model.
Best TV under $300? $100?
You know what, this is actually a fun game for me. Let's look for the best TVs on sale for Cyber Week under $300 and under $100. I'm not expecting much for a sub-$100 TV – and I truly, truly don't recommend buying one as your main screen – but if you need something cheap, I'll try and get you the best deals I can possibly find.
Under $100, the only TV I'm seeing on sale for Cyber Week is the 24-inch Insignia 720p smart TV. It comes with Fire TV built-in and uses a voice remote. I have little faith in its picture replication abilities, but dang that's a low price for a smart TV.
But what about $300? That should give us some flexibility, right?
The clear winner in the sub-$300 range is this 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV that's on sale for $289 at Amazon. You're getting a very big screen for the money here and with a 4K resolution, no less. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for better contrast, and DTS Virtual: X should make the speakers sound a little better right out of the box. It's really good pick if you don't want to go higher than $300 this week.
Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021):
$369.99 $289.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's early Cyber Monday TV deals, Amazon has this 43-inch set from Toshiba on sale for just $289.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Alexa.
