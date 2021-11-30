Live now: the Cyber Monday TV deals still going

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday technically ended when the clock struck midnight on Monday night, but that hasn't stopped retailers from putting out some incredible TV deals.

While quite a few of the best TVs have been snatched up - as you would expect after this year's incredible sales period saw huge price cuts on plenty of premium tech - you'll still find discounts on OLED and QLED TVs from 2021, alongside some great deals on more affordable TVs from brands like TCL, Vizio and others.

What we're here to do, then, is to help guide you through buying a new TV by pointing out our favorite sales and give some insight into why they're so good.

Stick with us and we'll find you the perfect 4K TV deal for the OLED – or QLED – of your dreams.