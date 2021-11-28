Live
Cyber Monday mattress deals live: we’re tracking the year’s biggest discounts as they drop
Interest in Cyber Monday mattress deals is ramping up. All the major brands have launched their sales, and we’re seeing traffic on our deals round-ups start to increase.
US: The best Cyber Monday mattress deals so far
- Nectar: $100 off the best memory foam mattress + $399 free gifts
- Saatva: $250 off luxury mattresses for Cyber Monday
- DreamCloud: $599 special offer on hybrid mattresses
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off cooling mattresses
- Avocado: up to $300 off luxury organic mattresses
- Big Fig: $300 off the best mattresses for larger bodies
Price doesn’t indicate mattress quality
Our sleep editor Claire Davies has some pro advice for anyone looking to buy a new mattress. She says:
"Don’t rely on price alone as an indicator of quality, as the most expensive mattress doesn’t mean it’s the best. On the flipside, a very cheap mattress won’t support you properly and will need replacing sooner, so it’s a false economy."
"The best tip is to buy a mattress with a trial period of at least 30 nights so that you can see for yourself whether it suits your body and sleep style or not."
18 best early Cyber Monday mattress deals
With a few hours to go until Cyber Monday officially launches, here’s a round-up of the main early Cyber Monday mattress sales that are currently live in the US:
Cyber Monday one of the cheapest times to buy a mattress
I’ve been tracking mattress prices for the last few years, and there are two times of year when they drop to their lowest in the US: the end of November, over Black Friday and Cyber Monday; and in February, during the post holiday season slump, when mattress retailers desperately try to tempt people to start spending again. (Watch in February if you don’t believe me - Black Friday pricing absolutely comes back.)
So if you’re thinking about treating yourself to a new mattress as a holiday season gift to yourself (and why not), it’s a good time to do it. Cyber Monday mattress deals aren’t better than Black Friday’s - most offers are just rolled over - but they are the biggest discounts of the year.
One exception to this is Purple, which has been known to drop the price of its mattresses by another $50-$100 on Cyber Monday. (We’re watching to see if that happens again tomorrow.)
Afternoon, Julia here. I’m signing in to report on this year’s Cyber Monday mattress deals. I’ll be highlighting the best offers - and indeed the Cyber Monday deals best avoided - so stay tuned.
