Cyber Monday mattress deals live: we’re tracking the year’s biggest discounts as they drop

Price doesn’t indicate mattress quality Our sleep editor Claire Davies has some pro advice for anyone looking to buy a new mattress. She says: "Don’t rely on price alone as an indicator of quality, as the most expensive mattress doesn’t mean it’s the best. On the flipside, a very cheap mattress won’t support you properly and will need replacing sooner, so it’s a false economy." "The best tip is to buy a mattress with a trial period of at least 30 nights so that you can see for yourself whether it suits your body and sleep style or not." Nectar has one of the longest trial periods in the industry - you get a whole year to decide if you like it (Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Cyber Monday one of the cheapest times to buy a mattress I’ve been tracking mattress prices for the last few years, and there are two times of year when they drop to their lowest in the US: the end of November, over Black Friday and Cyber Monday; and in February, during the post holiday season slump, when mattress retailers desperately try to tempt people to start spending again. (Watch in February if you don’t believe me - Black Friday pricing absolutely comes back.) So if you’re thinking about treating yourself to a new mattress as a holiday season gift to yourself (and why not), it’s a good time to do it. Cyber Monday mattress deals aren’t better than Black Friday’s - most offers are just rolled over - but they are the biggest discounts of the year. One exception to this is Purple, which has been known to drop the price of its mattresses by another $50-$100 on Cyber Monday. (We’re watching to see if that happens again tomorrow.)