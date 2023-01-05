LGs newest vacuum cleaner is full steam (mop) ahead

Audio player loading…

Keeping the floors in our homes dirt, debris and streak-free is a challenge for even the best vacuum cleaners, that is until the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop was unveiled.

Debuting at CES 2023 is LG's first ever stick vacuum with wet and steam mopping functionality, which also features an 'All-in-One Tower' docking station.

It's hardly surprising that it is the winner of the Innovation Award at the Las Vegas event since it provides a solution to a problem, all in one (very) neat appliance. From the stick vacuum which can steam mop to the docking station which can store, recharge and automatically empty the vacuum, the CordZero A9 Kompressor just screams innovation and we love that.

But what exactly does this all mean for you? We find out more...

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) $852.69 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) $852.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop: the details

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is equipped with a detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle to provide the useful-sounding wet and steam mopping functionality. This promises to achieve a convenient, effective mopping performance that gets surfaces clean without using any detergent. It's no secret that cleaning with steam kills over 99% of bacteria, too, which is so quick heat and yet so effective to clean with. The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, to help prevent the attachment's steam generator from overheating, as well as an advanced, automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping.

If you're concerned about safety then knowing that when the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is held stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off while the rotation of the mop pad is halted after around one minute of inactivity should provide some level of reassurance.

But it's not all about mopping around since the cordless vacuum also incorporates the LG's Axial Turbo Cyclone technology, to help remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating a powerful suction. Of course it would be best to use the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop on hard floor surfaces such as sealed wood or tiling, rather than wool carpets, so before you reach for your wallet; suitability and usability is a consideration.

The All-in-One Tower which accompanies the vac is LG's space-efficient and fast-charging docking station. It features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. The docking station also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and storage for any of CordZero vacuum accessories that you would like to keep within easy reach.

(Image credit: LG One)

We're looking forward to (hopefully) getting some hands-on experience with the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop when it becomes more readily available with resellers – hopefully it'll be challenger for our list of the best cordless vacuums. For the meantime, LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances at its exhibition booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES from January 5th-8th.