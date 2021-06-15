Level up your setup with $320 off a powerful Dell gaming PC

While you're browsing early Prime Day deals, Dell has already shot the starting pistol on its gaming PC offers, with a great saving on a powerful computer suited for games running at 'High' settings – saving a huge $320 off the Dell G5 gaming PC. All you need to do is put in the voucher code DBDTG5AFF at the checkout.

You may be surprised that Dell does gaming PCs, but as it's been the owner of the iconic gaming PC company Alienware for a number of years now, it has come to understand what sort of hardware gamers are after, especially for those who want a dedicated PC to run all their games, and have another PC solely for work.

Gaming PCs have come down in price significantly in recent years, with even budget machines able to run the games of the last five years very well, and this G5 Desktop from Dell is no different, with this particular price drop sweetening the deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best gaming PC deal before Prime Day

Dell G5 gaming PC: $899.99 $579.99 at Dell

Save $320 - A great mid-range gaming PC from Dell that has 8GB DDR4 memory, with an efficient Intel Core i5 10th Gen CPU and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card that can easily run recent games at medium to high settings on a 1440p display. Use the coupon DBDTG5AFF to get the discount.View Deal

This gaming PC usually retails for $899.99, but with the coupon, it saves you a massive $320, with gives you some very powerful mid-range hardware for your wallet:

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F processor(6-Core, 12M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz)

Windows 10 Home English

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6

8GB, 1x8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz

256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

360W Chassis with Lighting

If you have space in your office or the spare bedroom for a dedicated gaming PC, this is an ideal setup if you want something dedicated to take advantage of the games that are coming to Game Pass in the coming months, or just something to scratch that itch in finally completing Resident Evil 2 Remake that you haven't had time for.

More Dell G5 gaming PC deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell G5 gaming PC from around the web right here, with offers available in your region:

More Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Originally £90, this is an excellent discount on the latest Echo smart speaker. We'd go for this version over the smaller Echo Dot as the speaker packs more of punch, making it a superior music player.

View Deal

Xbox One X: Crash Bandicoot Trilogy | Sea of Thieves | £449.99 at Amazon

This Xbox One X bundle comes with three games instead of the solitary software offers we're used to seeing. They're not exactly graphical showcase for your new 4K HDR console, but they are hugely fun.

View Deal