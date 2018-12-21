Last-minute Apple deals at Best Buy include up to $800 off 2018 MacBook Pro

Still left wondering just what to get that friend or family member who has everything else – or just on the lookout for sweet Apple deals?

Best Buy must have been thinking of you, because it's launched a one-day-only deals event for several Apple products.

There are too many to list here, and frankly some are far better than others. So, here's our pick of Best Buy's most impressive last-minute Apple deals. Unless otherwise noted, all of these deals expire at 11:59pm CT on December 21.

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, 512GB) $1,999.99 now $1,599.99

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar can be had with twice as much storage for less than the entry-level list price. This is an excellent deal for someone already prepared to drop $1,800 on the laptop. Deal expires 11:59pm CT on December 21.View Deal

Apple HomePod: $349.99 now just $249.99 at B&H Photo

We're not ones to judge, as an Apple fan is just going to vote party line every time, so you may as well save a good chunk of money. Best Buy has this deal, but B&H Photo has the same deal, and it's lasting longer. Deal expires 11:59pm ET on December 24.View Deal

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, 1TB): $2,899 now $2,099.99

Need even more storage than the MacBook Pro deal listed above? Get twice as much space as that – and an Intel Core i7 processor – for a whopping $800 off list price. Deal expires 11:59pm CT on December 21.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $299.99 now just $199.99

Dr. Dre and Apple's over-ear headphones have proven to be among the best money can buy. So, a deal on them – much less a price cut this steep – is a rare opportunity to save. Deal expires 11:59pm ET on December 24.View Deal

So, there you have it, the best of the bunch from Best Buy's last-minute run of Apple deals on its website. It appears that several items on this list can be delivered same-day to your door, or can be picked up in store. While there's still time, it's fleeting!