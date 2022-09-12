Kajol makes web series debut as The Good Wife on Disney Plus Hotstar

Audio player loading…

Yesteryear big starlets of Bollywood are bitten big by the web series bug. We recently had Madhuri Dixit taking the plunge with the Netflix original The Fame Game. There was Raveena Tandon in the Netflix thriller Aranyak.

Now, it is the time of Kajol to jump into the web series bandwagon. The Dilwale Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress had earlier made her digital debut through 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. But now she will star in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha.

Kajol shared a 30-second clip on her Twitter handle in which she enters a courtroom and asks, "Shuru karein?" (Shall we begin?)

Kajol loves the chance to experiment

The web series is currently being filmed, and is based on the popular US TV show of the same name, which was aired between 2009 and 2016. The Indian version is directed by Suparn Varma, who was the co-director of the mega hit Indian television series The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. He was also the co-writer of dialogues for the series. In the Indian version of The Good Wife, Kajol plays a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband is jailed for a scandal. Kajol reprises the role played by Juliana Margulies in the US version. The series is produced by Mumbai-based Banijay Asia. The original series, ‘The Good Wife’ was created by CBS Studios.

"The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got," Kajol was quoted as saying. The 47-year-old vivacious actress said "exploring a new format is always a challenge but it's a "great thing as I love to take challenges head-on."

The platform has not revealed who the other actors in the series will be. Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn played the lead in the recent the investigative thriller Rudra on Disney Plus Hotstar. It was his debut on the OTT platforms.