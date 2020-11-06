JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker drops to lowest price thanks to early Black Friday deal

Black Friday may not officially start until November 27, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing the price of the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker in this fantastic early Black Friday deal.

Usually priced at $119, the portable speaker has plummeted to just $69.95, having previously dropped to $89 in recent weeks. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The best Black Friday deals we've found so far

That's a saving of nearly $50 – though you may have to be quick to take advantage. JBL is running its own sale on its Bluetooth speakers via its website, which ends on November 8 – and we dare say Amazon will follow suit and hike the price back up before Black Friday officially lands at the end of the month.

Now, this deal applies to the black version of the Flip 5. However, if you want to buy the speaker in different colorful designs (including a camouflage design) or even customize your own, you'll need to shop via the JBL website.

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 5 portable speaker: $119 $69.95 at Amazon

Pick up this brilliant JBL Flip 5 speaker with nearly $50 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal. The speaker is IPX7-rated waterproof and will play out the jams for up to 12 hours,View Deal

JBL Flip 5 portable speaker: $119 $69.95 at JBL

Want to choose from a selection of bright colors, or even customize your new speaker? You'd be better off buying directly from JBL, which has also slashed the price of the Flip 5 to just under $70.View Deal

The JBL Flip 5 is proof that the best Bluetooth speakers aren't always the ones with the most complicated specs – it's a simple soul, with Bluetooth-only playback and no smart features to be found.

However, if you desire a rugged, great-sounding portable speaker and can sacrifice voice control or hands-free call functionality, you won’t be disappointed – basically, if you want a speaker that will play your music well without all the bells and whistles, the Flip 5 is the perfect choice for you.

12 hours of battery life means that the JBL Flip 5 can easily power a party, and a USB-C quick-charging feature means you don't have to spend ages charging it up when it does run out of juice.

Thanks to its neat design and IPX7 water-resistance rating, it's suitable for use outside as well as in, making it an ideal outdoor speaker, too – and at this price, it's a bargain.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best JBL Flip 5 deals in your region.