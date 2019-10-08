iPhone XR deal: get the iPhone XR for just $8 a month with Sprint

Thanks to the recent release of the iPhone 11, you can now find fantastic deals on older model iPhones. Nothing demonstrates this better than the latest iPhone XR deal from Sprint.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone XR for just $8 a month on a Sprint Flex 18 month lease. At month 18, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay the balance in six monthly payments.



The iPhone XR was released last September, with a starting price of $749. The 2018 iPhone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip. The iPhone XR offers Face ID for secure authentication and provides an impressive battery life of 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of internet use. It comes in six different color choices and offers a 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage option.



An iPhone XR currently retails for $599 at Apple with monthly payments of $24.95 a month. Sprint's limited time offer allows you to pay just $8 a month on the 18-month Flex plan. At month 18, Sprint lets you upgrade to a new model, or allows you to buy the phone with one lump payment or with six monthly installments.

