iPhone SE 2 release date, news, price and leaks

The iPhone SE 2 is proving illusive. Ever since the March 2016 arrival of the iPhone SE, we've been wondering what its successor could bring, and when it will actually arrive.

However, two years on from the SE launch and the iPhone SE 2 doesn't appear to be any closer to reality.

Update: The latest rumors point to an iPhone SE 2 release date of May/June this year - but it's not guaranteed to arrive.

Since iPhone SE launch we've seen Apple introduce the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series, not to mention the supremely premium iPhone X, but for those with smaller hands, and smaller budgets the compact SE is still an enticing proposition.

Apple's provided no indication that it is considering another compact smartphone though, and it means that we may never see iPhone SE 2 at all.

The silver lining here is there will always be people who demand smaller phones, and with the SE's advancing years and aging tech it's likely to miss out on a major iOS update sometime soon - perhaps as early as September this year when iOS 12 is expected to land.

That could potentially leave the door wide open for the iPhone SE 2 to arrive on the scene, complete with the latest chipset and iOS software. We can dream.

The iPhone SE launched in March 2016

What is it? Apple's new, improved take on the compact smartphone

Apple's new, improved take on the compact smartphone When is it out? It's really unclear, maybe WWDC 2018 or September

It's really unclear, maybe WWDC 2018 or September How much will it cost? Possibly around $450 (roughly £340/AU$590)

Hottest leaks:

iPhone SE 2 release date: could be May/June

The iPhone SE 2 release date is still very much up in the air, but with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X out of the way, the coast is clear for the compact handset.

Two separate rumors point to an announcement sometime in 2018, with one adding that the iPhone SE 2 is likely to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2018.

More recently, analyst Karl Ackerman has claimed that the iPhone SE 2 could arrive in May/June, which chimes with other rumors suggesting a middle of the year launch, although no guarantee was made.

"We think that [Apple] has planned a second gen[eration] of the [iPhone] SE model ... at this point there hasn't been a firm commitment to launch the device" Ackerman said.

That said, prominent industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn't believe Apple has the capacity to make an iPhone SE 2 this year.

He said, "with three new models in the pipeline for the second half of 2018, we believe Apple may have used up its development resources."

iPhone SE price

Hottest leaks:

iPhone SE 2 price: rumored to be $450 (around £340, AU$590)

A price hike over predecessor is likely

In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 2 will likely remain Apple's most affordable iPhone - if it ever shows up. The only pricing rumor so far points to a roughly $450 (around £340, AU$590) price, which seems believable.

The original iPhone SE started at $399 (£379, AU$679) for the 16GB variant, but now it starts at $349 (£349, AU$549) for 32GB of storage, as the 16GB model has been discontinued and the price dropped due to its aging innards.

We'd expect the iPhone SE 2 to cost at least as much, and a price rise is likely, but it should still be cheap relative to the rest of Apple's range.

The iPhone SE 2 could boast a brand new look

iPhone SE 2 design

Hottest leaks:

iPhone X notch could appear in iPhone SE 2 display

Home button and headphone jack may be dropped

The iPhone SE 2 is in line for a makeover. That is, at least, if you believe the rumors currently circulating about the handset.

A video posted on social networking site Weibo, and spotted by Macotakara, appears to show a radically redesigned handset to the square block we've been used to from Apple's compact mobile line.

It includes almost all display on the front of the SE 2, with a notch at the top like the iPhone X, while round the back we could be treated to dual rear cameras - although when you consider even the iPhone 8 doesn't have a dual camera it seems unlikely Apple would put it on a smaller, cheaper model.

Take a look at the leaked video below and make up your own mind on whether it's legit or not. Looking for closely at the video, it doesn't quite feel right, as the device doesn't appear to have the Apple finesse we're used to seeing.

While the video doesn't fill us with confidence, further fuel as been added to this redesign fire thanks to a set of sketches that were sent to BGR by a previously reliable source.

The sketches show the original SE on the left and the iPhone SE 2 on the right, and appear to confirm the iPhone X-style notch at the top of the screen, the removal of the iconic home button and a lack of a headphone port.

It appears the iPhone SE 2 could well retain the flat sides and general dimensions of the SE, rather than following the shapely curves of the iPhone 8 and X.

While it's certainly to see the sketches marry up with the video above, they could all still be fake, so take what you see here with a fair pinch of salt.

iPhone SE 2 rumors, news and leaks

While the next iteration of the iPhone SE may not garner as much of a boil in the rumor mill as the iPhone 9, we’ve still been hearing some interesting murmurs.

While the current model harkens back to the aesthetics of the iPhone 5S, a leaked photo claims to show off the all-glass back of the new model, which would make sense, since Apple has now stuck a glass back on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Elsewhere, we've heard that the iPhone SE 2 could have a quad-core A10 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, a 4-inch screen and that it could come in 32GB and 128GB sizes.

That would be an upgrade in some areas from the iPhone SE, but not much of one, putting it roughly in line with the iPhone 7, albeit with a smaller screen.

iPhone SE 2: what we want to see

We’ve come up with a wish list, filled with features that we want to see in the new iPhone SE 2. Some of them are pleads to Apple to not remove key specs, while others dare the company to try something new.

A headphone jack

First things first: the iPhone SE has a headphone jack and we'd very much like it if Apple kept things in place for the iPhone SE 2.

If Apple doesn't mess with the design of the next iteration, there's little reason to see it removed. However, rumors point to a new look, so fingers are crossed that the 3.5mm headphone jack doesn't get left on the cutting room floor.

A better battery

From a value perspective, the iPhone SE is high on the charts if you're looking for a phone that will last you through the day. As we discovered in our in-depth battery test, the SE swept the floor of the other popular iPhone models of the time, like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6.

Its prowess at saving power makes sense. The screen is smaller and its boxy design doesn’t force Apple to slim down on the battery in the way that it might for a slimmer, sleeker chassis used with its core iPhone products.

While we're short on complaints about the SE's battery performance, it can only get better, right? We'd like to see Apple pushing some boundaries with its next phone with numbers that take it even higher.

Improved performance

One of the more impressive things about the SE is that it fits in a similar set of specs found in the iPhone 6S. A punchy palm-sized smartphone that could handle everything that its fancier iPhone brethren could for a more digestible price.

That's 2016 power though, and in 2018 we're hoping Apple gives the iPhone SE 2 the latest chipset and a bump in RAM.

A refreshed design

There's no arguing that reviving the iPhone 5 design for use with the iPhone SE was a good idea. After all, it's a winning design, first debuted on the iPhone 4, that set Apple far ahead of its competition in terms of build quality.

However, there comes a time when even the best design ideas need to be left to the side. And when looking toward the release of the iPhone SE 2, that time is now.

We'd love to see something drastically different, all while sticking to the ergonomic four-inch size that SE fans are accustomed to.