Somehow, the new iPad 2020 price is $30 off at Walmart – on its release date

Believe it or not, the iPad 2020 is already on sale, and yes, today is the official release date of Apple's new tablet. New rule: never pay full price for an iPad.

The iPad is $30 off at Walmart right now, bringing the total iPad 2020 price down to $299. This is the same price that Apple sells the iPad to schools, so there's so wiggle room where the company can still turn a profit.

There are some things to know about this iPad 2020 price drop in advance. So far, it's a popular deal and, thus, limited to the gold and Space Gray colors of the new iPad. We're seeing the silver version at "Sold Out."

This is proof that you should never pay full price for an entry-level iPad, even on launch day. It's just $299 for the 32GB version (while supples last – one color is already gone).

However, even if your color of choice sells out, Walmart tends to randomly restock inventory (just see the ongoing PS5 pre-orders for proof of that), so keep checking. We're expecting Black Friday 2020 deals to continue with this price, so stay tuned to our Walmart Black Friday page for news on that.

Second, this is for the 32GB version of the new iPad. If you're storing a lot of photos and videos, you may run out of space for additional apps. You can always offload a good portion of your multimedia to iCloud, or pony up to the 128GB version.

The 128GB iPad 2020 is $429, so $100 more, and is currently sold out at Walmart. It was $395, offering a slightly bigger discount. All three colors are gone – for now.