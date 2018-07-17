Insanely cheap 4KTV deal is only $250 today

If you’ve been waiting for the prices on 4K TVs to drop before you upgraded, today is your lucky day. During Amazon Prime Day, the retailer is selling the Fire TV edition of the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV with HDR for an unbelievably low price.

For just $249 in the US, you can get a 4K Ultra-HD TV with HDR. It’s a Fire TV, which means that it can use Amazon Alexa Skills to get more feature rich over time. Combined with the $80 or 24% price cut, this is the most inexpensive 4K TV with HDR we’ve ever seen.

This is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for their first 4K TV with HDR, or even for anyone looking for a secondary TV for a bedroom or study – it’s small enough to fit in any room without overpowering everything else. This TV is also a great choice for anyone looking to game on a budget, as it’s compatible with the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD | was $399.99 now $249.99

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD | was $399.99 now $249.99

