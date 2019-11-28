Hurry! Get $500 off the Canon Rebel T7i in this brilliant Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly DSLR this Black Friday, then it'll be hard to beat this Canon Rebel T7i bundle on offer from Best Buy. Act fast, though, as it's a Doorbuster deal that expires later today.

The Canon Rebel T7i (otherwise known as the 800D outside the US) currently sits on top of Canon's entry-level DSLR range, above the newer Canon Rebel SL3. In this deal you get an impressive two lenses for around $100 more than camera body's price, which means it offers incredible value for those just starting their photography journey.

Those two lenses are the 18-55mm IS STM and 55-250mm IS II, which are both optically stabilized and combine well to give you most of the focal lengths you'll need for most types of shooting, from portraits to travel photography. To complete the all-in-one bundle, you also get a camera bag and 32GB SD card, meaning it has everything you need to get started.

Canon Rebel T7i: $1199.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

An incredible, time-limited offer on the Canon Rebel T7i with two lenses (the 18-55mm and 55-200mm), plus a camera bag and 32GB SD memory card. The Rebel T7i (known as the 800D outside the US) is one of our favorite beginner-friendly DSLRs and is great camera to learn your craft on.View Deal

The Rebel T7i itself has a very solid set of features that make it an ideal camera to learn on, including a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, 6fps burst shooting for capturing speeding objects like pets, and 1080p video recording.

Compared to mirrorless cameras, the benefit of DSLRs like this are their long battery lives (600 shots per charge in this case) and superior handling.

It's quite rare to be able to buy an accomplished DSLR like the Canon Rebel T7i with two lenses at this price, so we don't expect to see many better Black Friday deals for those looking to step up from a smartphone or compact camera.

Not in the US? Here are some great Canon Rebel T7i / Canon EOS 800D prices for your region.