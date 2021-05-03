Huge Amazon sale: Mother's Day deals on 4K TVs, Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle and more

Mother's Day is just days away (May 9, to be exact), and to celebrate, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on its best-selling devices. Amazon's Mother's Day sale includes epic discounts on everything from 4K TVs, the Fire TV Stick and the latest Echo Dot to Fire tablets, the Kindle Paperwhite, Blink security camera, and so much more.

Our favorite deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale include the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $37.99, this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $339.99 (was $379.99), and a 40% discount on the 4th generation Echo Dot.



If you're looking for tablet deals for mom's big day, Amazon has a $35 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite and the Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for just $64.99.



See more of the top deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Mother's Day deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - You can score a rare price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Mother's Day sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $37.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A fantastic Mother's Day deal, you can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $29.99 - only $1 more than the record-low Black Friday price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $49.99. That's a $40 discount for the five-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - You can score a massive $80 discount on the best-selling Amazon Fire HD 10. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - For a limited time, you can score a $35 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's Mother's Day sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $319.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has this 43-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $279.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - One of our favorite TV deals this week is this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV deal that's on sale for $339.99 at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for seamless streaming, and you're getting an Alexa voice remote for hands-free control.

