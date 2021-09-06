Laptop deals: this HP 15t is unbeatable value in today's Labor Day sales

We've just spotted a fantastic mid-range laptop deal in the ongoing HP Labor Day sale, this HP 15T for $449.99 (was $599.99) - a machine that was already great value before its latest $150 discount.

A combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD makes this one challenge most ultrabooks when it comes to specs - albeit at a wallet-friendly mid-level price range. It's got plenty of power for things like spreadsheets, a fairly sizable solid-state drive, and it won't break a sweat handling intensive browser-based tasks, such as school or college work.

While not quite as cheap as some of today's Labor Day laptop sales, it's easily one of the best laptop deals when it comes to outright value today. Simply put, it's a great choice if you're looking for a rock-solid Windows machine that's going to be your daily workhorse.

Of course, it's not featuring the most eye-catching of designs, but at this price, it's hard to complain. If you're looking for something a bit more premium, we've included a few more choices from the HP Labor Day sale just below - including a very, very powerful HP Envy convertible 2-in-1 ultrabook.

HP Labor Day sale: our top pick

HP Laptop 15t: $599.99 $449.99 at HP

Save $150 - HP always makes great value mid-range laptops, case in point - this HP 15T. With an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD you'll be hard-pressed to find a more powerful machine in the sub-$500 range right now. The processor and boosted RAM are particularly good here if you need something that's going to handle multi-tasking applications or a lot of browser tabs running at once. View Deal

Other great laptop deals at HP today

HP Laptop 15t: $749.99 $599.99 at HP

Save $250 - You'll score an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with this upgraded HP 15T laptop - specs that will pretty much handle anything you'll throw at them, aside intensive gaming. While not quite as slick as a new MacBook or an XPS, this one's a fantastic choice for a budget machine that's able to handle music production and hefty design applications.

Use code: HP21LDS5 to get a further 5% offView Deal

HP Envy x360 touch-screen laptop: $1,119.99 $949.99 at HP

Save $160 - Another heavily discounted premium touch-screen laptop in the Labor Day sales is this HP Envy x360. An 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means you're getting plenty of power here alongside that rather sleek aesthetic. Also available is HP's 'customize before you buy' feature, which allows you to upgrade this machine even further.

Use code: HP21LDS5 to get a further 5% offView Deal

