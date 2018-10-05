HP Omen gaming laptops get huge discounts this fall

It's that time of the year again when manufacturers and retails begin cutting their prices in the run up to Christmas and Black Friday, and HP has got in the act by cutting the prices of some of its brilliant Omen laptops.

HP is billing these deals as the best prices ever for the laptops, and looking at new price tags for the HP Omen 15 and the HP Omen 17, we have to agree.

Make sure you check out our Black Friday laptop deals guide on how to get the best model for the best price for tips and tricks on bagging a great laptop deal this Black Friday.

HP Omen 15t gaming laptop - $350 off now $849.99

This brilliant gaming laptop used to be $1,199.99, but is now just $850. You get an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB memory and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU.View Deal