How to watch Top Chef Family Style online and from anywhere

Peacock's new reality cooking series, Top Chef Family Style, sees chef duos go head-to-head in a series of quickfire and elimination challenges. The Top Chef spin-off show promises great family entertainment for all generations, with a mixture of humor, impressive talent and red hot competition. Read on to find out how to watch Top Chef Family Style and stream online no matter where you are, with Peacock TV the place to watch stateside.

Watch Top Chef Family Style online Premier date: Thursday, September 9 New episodes: every Thursday Where: Peacock TV Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Thirteen talented young chefs will pair up with an adult family member to showcase their culinary talents and go head to head for a prize of $50,000. But that's not all contestants can win - $10,000 and trips to the likes of NFL Sunday Night Football, WWE's Wrestlemania and Universal Orlando Resort are also up for grabs in mini challenges.

Grammy award-winning pop singer, Meghan Trainor, will host the Peacock Original reality show alongside head judge Marcus Samuelsson, who won the second season of Top Chef Masters. The star-studded cast doesn't stop there, as JoJo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are amongst the guest list on Top Chef Family Style.

If this fun family reality show sounds like your kind of dish, keep reading to find out how to watch Top Chef Family Style online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch Top Chef Family Style online on Peacock

Top Chef Family Style is a Peacock Original show, so it's only available on the NBCUniversal owned streaming service. A double bill of the latest Top Chef spin off will be available to stream on Thursday, September 9, and after that one new episode will be released every Thursday on Peacock. You'll need to sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription plan, for $4.99 a month to watch Top Chef Family Style on Peacock. For $9.99 a month you can sign up for a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, which is the only Peacock plan to let you watch Top Chef Family Style ad-free and download select titles to watch offline. The streaming service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android and Apple phones and tablets, Fire TV and Fire tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Xbox, so you can watch on whatever device is easiest for you. For a full list of compatible devices, head to the Peacock website.

