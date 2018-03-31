How to watch the Dubai World Cup 2018: Live stream races online from anywhere in the world

If you’re a fan of horse racing or just curious about the sport, the 2018 Dubai World Cup is the event to watch.

Founded in 1996, and held on the last Saturday in March, the Dubai World Cup is not only the premiere horse racing event of the year, but also the richest, with last year’s purse coming in at over $10 million.

This year a total of 118 horses will take to the track on Saturday, March 31st to win part of the dubai World Cup 2018 prize pool. Each horse will participate in one of nine races including eight thoroughbred races and one purebred-Arabian race.

The horses to watch at this year’s race are West Coast, Thunder Snow, Talismanic, Mubtaahij and Forever Unbridled who could be the first mare to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline.

The Dubai World Cup gates will open at noon with the race set to start at 3:45pm GST (that’s at 11:45am GMT, 7:45am Eastern Time and 4:45am Pacific).

Below, you’ll find our quick and easy guide for how to watch the 2018 Dubai World Cup online from anywhere in the world. This is the racing event of the year and with our help you won’t miss it no matter where you happen to be.

1. How to watch Dubai World Cup 2018: UK stream

You can watch the Dubai World Cup in the UK by tuning in to At The Races, which will be showing live coverage of all the races from Meydan.

You'll need a Sky or Virgin Media subscription to be able to access At The Races, which can be found on Sky channel 415 or Virgin Media channel 535.

The Dubai World Cup 2018 can also be followed on the channel's ATR Player online service, which enables UK and Irish based users to watch all the action on At The Races.

The service, which costs £9.99 for a monthly pass, can be accessed by logging in to attheraces.com on your PC or Tablet or by downloading the At The Races App on your iPhone or Android phone.

Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

2. How to watch Dubai World Cup 2018: US stream

If you’re in the US or just prefer an American perspective when it comes to horse racing, you can watch the Dubai World Cup on NBC . For those in the US, just head to NBC and from there you can easily watch the races. For those living in the UK or another country, open your VPN app and choose a location in the US before going to NBC’s website.

NBC will begin its coverage of the Dubai World Cup at 12:30pm ET and the network will air the $1 million Florida Derby at 6pm ET. If you’re on the go and want to watch the even from a mobile device, it will be streamed from the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox though this option does require a subscription.