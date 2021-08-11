How to watch Rugby Championship 2021: live stream every game online from anywhere

After last year's Covid-enforced switch to the old Tri Nations format, South Africa are back in the draw to restore the Rugby Championship to its full glory. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2021 Rugby Championship live stream - including for free.

The Springboks are the reigning world champions and No. 1-ranked side on the planet and return to the tournament straight off the back of a bruising Lions series victory - and how New Zealand and Australia would love to knock them off their perch.

The Boks and the All Blacks both have claims over the title of reigning champion, South Africa having triumphed in 2019 before New Zealand took home last year's abbreviated Tri Nations series.

As ever, the Rugby Championship contains the final two legs of the Bledisloe Cup and, tantalisingly, New Zealand and Australia have plenty to prove.

Argentina beat the Kiwis for the first time ever last year, and Ian Foster's men have played very little competitive rugby since. The Wallabies, meanwhile, have a new-look squad that blends youth with experience, and may well be the tournament's dark horse.

Los Pumas' record against Tier 1 nations has improved considerably over recent years, and they'll be hoping to pull off another famous upset or two.

We're all set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2021 Rugby Championship live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Rugby Championship for FREE in Australia. We also have a Rugby Championship fixture list at the bottom of the page.

How to live stream Rugby Championship from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Rugby Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Rugby Championship: live stream FREE in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship games without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and, more specifically, 9Gem. That means that they're all completely FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Rugby Championship live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. However, die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Rugby Championship live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Rugby Championship: live stream in New Zealand

Live Rugby Championship coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Live stream Rugby Championship 2021: how to watch every match live in South Africa

Live coverage of the Rugby Championship will be shown exclusively on subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. And if you're away from your TV at any point of the tournament, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch 2021 Rugby Championship online in the UK

Live coverage of the 2021 Rugby Championship comes courtesy of Sky Sports in the UK. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Rugby Championship: live stream in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Rugby Championship in the US. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream Rugby Championship in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Rugby Championship through TSN, but bear in mind that it's online-only. The good news is its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures and schedule

All times BST.

Saturday, August 14 2021

8.05am - New Zealand vs Australia

4.05pm - South Africa vs Argentina

Saturday, August 21 2021

4.05pm - Argentina vs South Africa

Saturday, August 28 2021

11am - Australia vs New Zealand

Saturday, September 11 2021

TBA - New Zealand vs Argentina

Sunday, September 12 2021

6am - South Africa vs Australia

Saturday, September 18 2021

6am - Australia vs South Africa

TBA - Argentina vs New Zealand

Saturday, September 25 2021

8.05am - New Zealand vs South Africa

10.45am - Australia vs Argentina

Saturday, October 2 2021