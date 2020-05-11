How to watch Euro 96: complete England schedule and online streaming from anywhere

Football's socially distancing its way home this week, with ITV hosting a complete re-airing of the 1996 European Championships this May. Here's how to watch Euro 96 and stream every classic England match online for free no matter where you in the world today - plus the full ITV Hub Euro 96 match schedule.
Euro 96 Relived: cheat sheet
ITV's Euro 96 Relived replay event starts on Monday, May 11 and concludes on Friday, May 29. All matches will be streamed on ITV Hub, with England matches also being shown on terrestrial TV courtesy of ITV4 - as will the Euro 96 final.
Whether this is a blessing or a curse will depend on how stoical you're able to remain about football. On the one hand, it's a great way to soften the blow of Euro 2020 being delayed until next year. On the other hand...many of us know all too well how Euro 96 ended for England and the 14 other teams who failed to lift the trophy at Wembley that summer.
Yet whatever the result, Euro 96 still holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many fans.
Maybe it's because it was the last time England hosted a major international football tournament. Maybe it was that Gazza goal. Maybe you simply liked singing along to 'Three Lions', the ultimate footballing anthem, as warbled by Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds - which somehow just seemed to perfectly capture the Cool Britannia mood at its peak.
Or maybe, it's because you're a German and you know how this all ends. Whatever the case, we're all one now - and any football on TV is a good thing.
With that in mind, here's how to watch Euro 96 Relived on ITV and stream every classic match online for free - starting with England vs Switzerland.
How to watch Euro 96: England vs Switzerland on ITV and online with ITV Hub
ITV is your one-stop-shop for all the Euro 96 replays being aired this month - starting with England vs Switzerland at 6.15pm BST on Monday, May 11.
The match will be shown on ITV4 on terrestrial TV in the UK, as well as being streamed on ITV Hub at the same time - so it'll be available to watch on catch-up thereafter.
ITV Hub will host all non-England matches, too, which means it's free to watch Euro 96 Relived for free - provided you've got a valid UK TV license, of course.
If you haven't got a traditional TV set-up, you could try the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which offers good quality streaming as well as Freeview channels like ITV4 on one easy online platform.
Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during ITV's re-airing of these classic football matches can use a VPN to tune into the coverage they normally would at home.
Here's how to do exactly that.
How to watch Euro 96 Relived online from abroad
While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch Euro 96 Relived on ITV this May, footy fans elsewhere in the world may struggle to tune in because of geo-blocking.
If this is the case, anyone from the UK who's currently abroad and holds a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.
There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones.
Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software.
Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the telethon at home from anywhere on the planet.
Euro 96 on ITV: complete schedule and times
Whether you want to relive the heroics of a particular country or just want to see some bloody football on your TV, here's the full schedule for ITV's Euro 96 replay this May - remember that if geo-blocking stops you from tuning in as you normally would at home, utilising a quality VPN should help you get back to the goals in no time at all.
Monday, May 11
England v Switzerland - 6.15pm - ITV Hub & ITV4
Tuesday, May 12
Spain v Bulgaria - 1pm - ITV Hub
Germany v Czech Republic - 4pm - ITV Hub
Denmark v Portugal - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 13
Scotland v Netherlands - 3pm - ITV Hub
France v Romania - 7pm - ITV Hub
Thursday, May 14
Italy v Russia - 3pm - ITV Hub
Croatia v Turkey - 7pm - ITV Hub
Friday, May 15
Bulgaria v Romania - 3pm - ITV Hub
Switzerland v Netherlands - 7pm - ITV Hub
Saturday, May 16
Portugal v Turkey - 1pm - ITV Hub
Czech Republic v Italy - 7pm - ITV Hub
Sunday, May 17
France v Spain - 3pm - ITV Hub
Scotland v England - 6.45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Monday, May 18
Russia v Germany - 3pm - ITV Hub
Croatia v Denmark - 7pm - ITV Hub
Tuesday, May 19
France v Bulgaria - 7pm - ITV Hub
Romania v Spain - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 20
Scotland v Switzerland - 7pm - ITV Hub
Netherlands v England - 6.30pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Thursday, May 21
Croatia v Portugal - 7pm - ITV Hub
Turkey v Denmark - 7pm - ITV Hub
Friday, May 22
Russia v Czech Republic - 7pm - ITV Hub
Italy v Germany - 7pm - ITV Hub
Saturday, May 23
Quarter-Final 1 - 6.45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Sunday, May 24
Quarter-Final 2 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Monday, May 25
Quarter-Final 3 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Tuesday, May 26
Quarter-Final 4 - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 27
Semi-Final 1 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Thursday, May 28
Semi-Final 2 - 6.40pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Friday, May 29
Final - 6.40pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub