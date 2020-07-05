Home Depot 4th of July sale 2020: our picks of the best deals still available today

The Home Depot 4th of July sale is still ongoing, so if you got too swept up in yesterday's festivities then there's still time to pick up a great deal on some appliances, tools, or garden items. We've gone to the trouble of sorting through all the Home Depot 4th of July sales to round up everything into one handy resource. So, whether you're in a hurry or simply want to peruse at your own leisure, scroll down to see our favorite Home Depot 4th of July deals, which we've arranged into categories just below.

If you'd like a sneak preview, our favorite Home Depot 4th of July sales include up to 35% off a selection of smart thermostat devices - including some superb multi-device bundles on the excellent Google Nest and Honeywell ranges. You can also score up to 40% off on select furniture and home decor right now, which is great if you were looking to do a spot of furnishing or maybe thinking about upgrading that old couch or bed.

If you're more interested in the great outdoors, there's also some fantastic 4th of July sales on grills right now - which are up to $100 off, as well as up to 40% off new patio sets and other garden furniture.

Aside from the big savings, another good reason to check out these deals at Home Depot is the wide range of free delivery options - which applies to literally millions of items in their inventory. Normal items over $45 are all eligible for free delivery, as are all appliances over $396. Some items are even eligible for free two-day quick delivery, so keep an eye out on the individual product pages to see what's on offer.

Home Depot 4th of July sale 2020

Many of these deals are ongoing until the 7th of July, although it depends on an item by item basis. If you do spot a deal you like, then it's best not to hang around as many deals have indeed already expired.

If you like these deals, why not check out our main 4th of July sales hub, where you'll see the latest offers from Lowe's, Amazon, and Dell to name just a few.



Home Depot 4th of July sale: our picks

Smart Home | Save up to 34% on smart thermostats

The Google Nest and Honeywell Home ranges are just some of the items to receive a healthy discount right now over at the Home Depot 4th of July sale. Whether you're looking for a basic, single device or a whole fleet of thermostats, you'll find both straight price cuts, as well as multi-device offers here and even free delivery.

Home Decor | Up to 40% off on home decor

Mattresses and other bedding are just some of the items included in the Home Depot 4th of July home decor sale section. There's also savings on dinnerware, house plants, and wall decor - pretty much anything you need to help furnish your home.

Furniture | 40% off on select furniture

The above home decor savings are also extended to bigger items - couches, beds, and shelves to name just a few. All orders over $45 are eligible for free delivery, so it's a great time to save a few bucks while upgrading some old furniture.

Patio | Up to 40% off patio sets

There's a huge range of patio and other garden furniture on sale right now at Home Depot, many of which are also eligible for free two-day delivery. Whether you're simply looking for a couple of chairs or a whole set, you'll find what you need here.

Grills | Up to $100 off select grills

What better time to have a barbecue than the 4th of July? With over 90 grills on sale right now at Home Depot, you might not get your new grill in time for the big day itself, but you'll definitely be able to save some cash overall.

Small kitchen appliances | Up to 40% off select appliances

Blenders, multi-cookers, air fryers, and coffee machines are just some of the smaller appliances that are receiving great savings right now at the Home Depot 4th of July sale. All of these are great additions to any kitchen if you don't have them already, and also make perfect gifts.

Appliances | Up to 40% off select appliances

If you need something larger, say a refrigerator, cooker or dishwasher, then you can potentially save up to $500. All appliances over $396 are eligible for free delivery as well, which is fantastic on these larger items.

