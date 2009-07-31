Philips BDP3000 Blu-ray player revealed

Philips has unleashed its cheapest Blu-ray player the BDP3000 – offering a decent player for a bargain bucket £169,

Philips aren't looking to be the cheapest manufacturer in the Blu-ray player arean – but the BDP3000 is aiming to be affordable without compromising too far on specification.

Dolby 7.1

Featuring full 1080p playback – as you may expect – the BDP3000 also offers Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DVD upscaling and BD Live profile 2.0.

Philips also boasts about the player's dimensions (435 x 58 x 308mm), Div X playback, the design and its eco-friendly credentials – with the unit only consuming 0.5W in standby.

The Philips BDP3000 is out now – with an RRP of £169.