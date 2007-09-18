Ofcom says yes to BBC HD channel

Ofcom has given its approval to the BBC's plans to turn its trial HD channel into a permanent fixture on both satellite and Freeview. The media regulator has recommended, though, that the Freeview launch of the high-definition channel should be put on hold until technology is in place to make it work.

Our colleagues on What Satellite and Digital TV magazine say that the BBC HD channel, currently in a pilot stage, would be the cornerstone of the Freesat TV service which is set to go live early next year.

BBC HD is go

Ofcom's market impact assessment report said: "The BBC HD channel is likely to deliver consumer benefit through increased take-up of HD. This positive impact is likely to be spread across the major TV platforms, including DTT, satellite and cable.

The BBC also wants to add HD shows to its iPlayer download service - something that certainly won't please the likes of Tiscali. UK ISPs have been complaining recently that the P2P service is taking up too much bandwidth and wants the BBC to pay a tax to stop iPlayer traffic being bottlenecked.