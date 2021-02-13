Here are the 3 best gaming laptop deals in this weekend's Presidents' Day sales

There are gaming laptop deals aplenty in this weekend's annual Presidents' Day sales - perfect especially if you're on a tight budget, or are a casual gamer in particular.

We've spotted three gaming laptop deals this weekend which we think are particularly good value - starting with this Dell G5 15 on sale at the official Dell store for $649.99. A $260 discount brings this one firmly into budget this weekend, and, with a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this one's simply a cut above most cheap gaming laptops you find at this price.

Another fantastic pick is this Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy for $849.99 (was $1,099.99). Alongside being one of our favorite gaming laptops of last year, you'll struggle to find a 14-inch laptop more powerful - especially for the money. A Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1650, and 512GB SSD mean this is a good pick if you really value portability for gaming on the go.

And finally, our Presidents' Day sale gaming laptop deals roundup ends with this Lenovo Legion 5 at Walmart for $899 (was $1,299). With an RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is easily the most powerful machine on our list, although it's getting a little long in the tooth now. Still, you'll get fantastic performance for a good few years with this Lenovo Legion 5.

